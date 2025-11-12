Peconic Bay Medical Center unveils new ‘Team Veterans’ wall

Peconic Bay Medical Center unveiled a new wall honoring the Veterans who now work there. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

On a day to honor and remember those who have served, Peconic Bay Medical Center unveiled a new “Team Veterans” Wall on Tuesday. The display honors military veterans within the community and those who work at PBMC.

The wall of 14 names is located on the first floor, right down the hall from the main lobby. This area was chosen because, as hospital chaplain Deborah Miller joked, it’s where everyone stops to ask for directions. Scattered across the American flag covering the wall, are plaques with the names of veterans now working at the medical center.

(Credit: Brendan Carpenter footage/ Angela Colangelo edit

Ms. Miller said that people will be able to look around, see the wall and be reminded of the values that guide them in their service and the employees in their work.

“When their time in the military ended, they chose, once again, to serve; this time in the halls of healing in their own hospital,” CEO Arthur Crowe said. “Caring for patients, supporting families, mentoring colleagues and strengthening our community, they exemplify the very best of our values: integrity, teamwork, compassion and excellence.”

CEO Arthur Crowe unveiling the wall Tuesday morning. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

PBMC’s Veterans with the new wall Tuesday. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

As the tape and paper covering the display were taken down, the first-floor hallway was packed with veterans, colleagues and members of the hospital’s veterans committee, who erupted with claps, cheers and smiles.

Richard Belfer, senior manager of facilities management and a Marine Corps Reserve master sergeant, said the dedication was vital to the hospital’s mission of wanting to recognize its veterans further.

“This is an addition that embodies respect, gratitude and enduring recognition for our team members who have served our country, who are here to officially unveil and dedicate our new Team Veterans Honor Wall,” Mr. Belfer said. “To see it evolve from a hopeful concept to the magnificent reality you see here today is incredibly rewarding, but like any significant undertaking, it wouldn’t be possible without some critical support and belief.”

The star-spangled wall will only be the beginning at PBMC, as Mr. Belfer said a program will be created that will allow the recognition to grow in the years to come.

“We want it to be more than just names. We want it more to be a true embodiment of who we are as the organization and as Peconic Bay,” he said. “We are a service-driven culture, committed to compassion, excellence and community.”