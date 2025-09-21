Upcoming community blood drives in Riverhead

NEWS-REVIEW FILE PHOTO | Riverhead Fire Department headquarters on Roanoke Avenue.

Three blood drives will be held throughout the Town of Riverhead over the next two weeks. They are as follows:

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 7 p.m., Riverhead community members are invited to participate in a blood drive held on the second floor of Riverhead Fire Department, 540 Roanoke Ave. Those who donate blood will receive baked goods and a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream from Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, please go to nybc.org. For further questions, contact Jennifer at 516-310-2382.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held in Conference Room B and C at Peconic Bay Medical Center, 1 Heroes Way, Riverhead. Appointments are preferred by walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, please go to nybc.org.

On Thursday, Oct. 2, from noon to 6 p.m., the Senator Anthony Palumbo Community Blood Drive will be held in the Grand Room and Lobby of the Riverhead Library at 330 Court St., Riverhead. Appointments are preferred by walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, please go to nybc.org.

To donate, eat and hydrate well, bring photo ID, feel good and be symptom-free, and meet the minimum weight requirements of 110 lbs. Donors must also be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent. To see additional requirements, visit nybc.org.