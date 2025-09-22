Blue Waves football falls short despite Hobbs’ monster night

Josiah Rodney hands off to Nathan Nentwich in Friday’s game against Central Islip. (Credit: Bill Landon)

When Don Nelson took over the football program at Riverhead High School this year, he vowed that his team would play a full 48 minutes on the football field every single game this season. He vowed that there would be no lack of focus and that the players would play hard for one another. That effort was on full display against Central Islip on Friday night.

Though Riverhead (0-2) came up just short, losing 13-12 at Central Islip High School, they never gave up and played tough, hard-nosed football to the bitter end.

Kavion Hobbs finds a crease.(Credit: Bill Landon) Nathan Nentwich drives inside. (Credit: Bill Landon)

After Central Islip (2-0) scored a touchdown to make the score 13-6 with just 2:36 remaining in the football game, Kavion Hobbs played the kick return on a hop, changed direction on a dime, and started sprinting across the field before eventually getting tackled on the 49 yard line – giving the Blue Waves excellent field position to start their final drive.

The shifty running back had 78 yards rushing heading into the final drive of the game, splitting carries with Nathan Nentwich to start the game and then taking over the carry load for most of the second half.

The electric Hobbs sprung a 24-yard gain – to get him over 100 yards on the day – once the Blue Waves earned a 4th down pass interference call that moved the ball to the Central Islip 30 yard line. Then on third and goal on the two-yard line, he cut it up the middle and evaded defenders to punch it into the endzone for his first touchdown of the day to make the score 13-12 with just 58 seconds left to play.

“Hobbs had an unbelievable game,” Nelson said. “He really put the team on his back and gave it everything he had for us. That’s the type of game we expect out of him. He has the ability to do that every week.”

It was something special – that determination that Nelson had preached all summer suddenly had life. That never say die energy was playing out right before their eyes. Riverhead had a chance to win the game and Nelson didn’t think twice.

“We were going to go for the win,” Nelson said. “We felt like this was the best opportunity rather than try to play for overtime. We had all the momentum and we felt like the QB boot would be open.”

Josiah Rodney, the Blue Waves’ QB, scored the game’s first touchdown on a play-action rollout on 4th down from the 8-yard line with nine minutes left in the first half. After featuring Hobbs for most of the second half, Nelson went with that same play-action call that got them the touchdown earlier in the game. However this time, Central Islip had it covered. Rodney had no room to run and was tackled as he tried to get off a pass, ending the Blue Wave comeback just a point short.

Riverhead lost two starters over the course of the game including their captain William Stackevicius who played tight end and linebacker to injury early in the first half. He suffered an apparent shoulder injury on a tackle. It changed the whole dynamic of the offense and defense.

“We had to change a lot of things up once he got hurt,” Nelson said. “He’s a major part of our team and we had to put people in spots maybe they weren’t fully comfortable with. He’s a two-way player for us and he means everything to our team.”

On Central Islip’s final scoring drive, a Riverhead defender seemingly stripped the ball in a pileup before sprinting in the other direction only to have the play halted by the referees. Only trailing by a point at the time, having that play count would have changed the trajectory of the game.

“The whistle was blown after our guy had the ball,” Nelson said in disbelief. “I don’t understand how that wasn’t our ball there. The play is dead after the whistle is blown. We had the ball when the whistle was blown so I’m not sure how they came up with that call. Nobody could give me a valid explanation.”

But even so a varsity team with only 27 players registered on it put up a fight that any coach would be proud of.

“I told them after the game we’re that close to winning games,” Nelson said. “The so-called experts had us losing that game, 33-14. A few things go our way and we’re coming out of that game the winners. I’m proud of the kids. We’re only going to get better.” Riverhead will look for their first win of the season when they play their home opener against Lindenhurst on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.