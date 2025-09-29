(courtesy photo)

A 16-year-old Riverhead High School student died Saturday night after his car struck a tree on Sound Avenue, Riverhead Town Police said.

Ostin Portillo Perdomo was driving east on Sound Avenue near Horton Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when his maroon Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree in front of 3059 Sound Ave., according to police.

The El Salvador-born teen was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Riverhead Police Detective Squad is investigating the crash with assistance from the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by the teen’s family to help cover funeral expenses had raised nearly $8,200 of its $13,000 goal as of Monday afternoon. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/OstinPortilloPerdomo.