SWR community honors late soccer coach Adrian Gilmore

The Shoreham-Wading River High School community honored the legacy of late girls’ soccer coach Adrian Gilmore on Sept. 27 at the inaugural Adrian Gilmore Game. (Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

The Shoreham-Wading River community celebrated the legacy of beloved girls’ soccer coach Adrian Gilmore during the district’s inaugural Gilmore Game, held Sept. 27 against William Floyd High School.

Ms. Gilmore, who died after a medical incident at soccer practice in April, coached the Wildcats for 14 seasons and led the team to six Suffolk County titles, three Long Island championships and a state title while winning 165 games.

She turned the girls’ soccer squad into a powerhouse, guiding the student-athletes to a state semifinal after their second consecutive Long Island title last fall.

Before the Sept. 27 game, members of the girls’ soccer team held a “Gilmore Game” banner and walked onto the field alongside members of the Gilmore family and the William Floyd team.

Daughter Kayla Gilmore, who is currently in her sophomore year playing for the University of Maryland women’s lacrosse team, spoke about her mother and the coach she knew her to be.

“Somehow she knew how to bring out the very best in me, and she did the same thing for her players,” Kayla said. “She wanted her players to be strong, confident women and she showed them how to do that. That’s the culture she built here [at Shoreham-Wading River].”

Head coach Lydia Kessel spoke about Ms. Gilmore’s legacy and the way her team continues to play in her memory.

“What is comforting to know is that her legacy lives on in the players she coached, in the lessons she taught and in the love she had for this program,” Ms. Kessel said. “Even though she is no longer here, she is still guiding us.”

The Wildcats girls’ soccer squad secured a 5-1 victory over William Floyd in the non-league game. The boys’ soccer team followed with a 1-0 victory over Garden City later that afternoon.