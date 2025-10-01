Blue Waves girls soccer finds success in developmental league

Riverhead’s Evelyn Skop heads the ball into the net. (Credit: Bill Landon)

When Section XI opened up a developmental league in 2024, Riverhead varsity girls soccer coach Kasey Mandery scoffed at the idea. But after going 0-15 last season, it’s something that she began to heavily consider and later decided to accept.

“I had to put aside my ego for an opportunity to grow the program,” Mandery said. “Here, we’re able to work on things in practice and actually implement them into the game. It’s hard to get better when you’re losing by multiple goals every game.”

Mandery’s decision is paying off.

Riverhead defeated Hampton Bays, 3-2 on Monday afternoon at Hampton Bays High School to improve their developmental league record to 4-1.

COPYRIGHT BILL LANDON Sophomore Katherine Gonzalez (left) celebrates her goal with teammates. (Credit: Bill Landon) Riverhead goalie Sky Hervan makes a save. (Credit: Bill Landon) Riverhead's Brianna Banegas battles for the ball. (Credit: Bill Landon) Riverhead senior forward Ellie Cammarota crosses the ball. (Credit: Bill Landon) Senior midfielder Evelyn Velasquez fires upfield for the Blue Waves. (Credit: Bill Landon) Freshman Maggie Morgan fights for possession. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Katherine Gonzalez opened the scoring before Ellie Cammarota scored twice to seal the game for the Blue Waves.

The three goals matched Riverhead’s entire total for last season.

“Division I was really hard for us,” Cammarota said. “We had to face girls that have been playing together since they were kids and play travel soccer and everything. To us, we’re all still learning the game, our teammates and everything, so this league is a great place to do that.”

The developmental league was created for teams that may need more time work on their basic skills before competing in more rigorous, multi-classification leagues.

These teams are not eligible for the standard Section XI playoffs but will rather have just a league winner. It is a two-year commitment for any school that decides to register.

A major measuring stick that the team has improved was their non-division matchup against Southampton this season. Riverhead took a 1-0 lead into the first half before being clipped 2-1. Last year, the Blue Waves were routed 5-1.

“Being in this league is definitely helping us get better,” central defender Kelly Lopez said. “We didn’t enjoy the season last year at all. Every game, we lost by a lot, and it’s hard to want to get better and work on things because every game feels the same. We’re blaming one another instead of trying to get better.”

The size of Riverhead’s girls soccer program has grown over the past few years. Riverhead is able to have a varsity and junior varsity team as well as two middle school teams.

“This is another reason why we’re in the developmental league,” Mandery said. “We’re starting to get more and more interest, and I want our core to be strong once we get back to playing in our actual division. My daughter is in the school district and by the time she gets up here, I want us to be at our best. If that means to sacrifice a few years playing at this level so be it. The fact of the matter is, we have to catch up. It’s hard to do that when you don’t have a chance in every game you play.”

Though it is a two-year commitment to be in the developmental league, Mandery hasn’t completely shut off the idea of staying longer.

“Every year we’re going to have to reassess,” Mandery said. “I know we have tremendous athletes out here on the east end. We just need time to get them coached up to the level these other kids out west are. It’s just a matter of time, but I believe in our girls. I know we have what it takes. They’re working so hard to improve, and I believe the future is super bright for those underclassmen on the team now.”

Riverhead returns to action Wednesday, Oct. 1, at East Hampton — the only team in their division that’s beaten them this year.