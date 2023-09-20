Blue Waves soccer star is helping turn program around

Riverhead’s Alexis Re, who has nine goals and one assist from six games, fires a shot as Centereach’s Rylie Bordonaro closes in on her in 2022. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Alexis Ré started her soccer journey just like most other kids, playing in local PAL leagues from age 3. But as many of her peers moved away from the sport to pursue other interests, Ré decided to fully commit to it.

From her early years, it was apparent that Ré was special — a step ahead of those around her. The athleticism gap between Ré and her contemporaries only grew as she aged, prompting her to get involved with travel teams.

“My parents always pushed me to be the best that I could be in anything I wanted to do,” Ré said. “My discipline of trying to be the best and always showing up to all things soccer, sparked my passion for the game. I played other sports growing up but soccer was always the sport I felt closest to.”

Playing in travel circuits took Ré to another level. When she was 12 years old, she joined the SUSA Academy, teaming up with the best players from across Long Island to play in the most prestigious, competitive league in the country. Participating in tournaments all over the U.S. elevated Ré’s game to the point that she started to catch the eye of talent evaluators at the collegiate level. The center forward made a name for herself, scoring goals and making an impact in any way possible.

By rule, the NCAA recruiting process cannot officially start until June 15 of a high school player’s sophomore year.

“Before June 15, [2022] even hit, I was already making a list of where I wanted to go and what I wanted to achieve and what conference I wanted to play in,” said Ré, now a senior for the Riverhead Blue Waves. “Obviously playing in the [travel] league that I played in, I was always in showcases in Florida, Arizona, Seattle and places like that. Hundreds of college coaches were always in attendance.”

As soon as the recruitment window opened, Ré started getting inundated with college inquiries and getting on calls with coaches. But from the beginning, there was one school that stood out from the rest.

“I had a bunch of different choices,” Ré said. “I only went on one college visit and that was to West Virginia. It just felt right the moment I got there.”

The feeling was mutual. West Virginia, a premier Division I soccer team that plays in the Big 12 conference, offered Ré a full scholarship — half athletic, half academic — in November of her junior year

“The main reason I wanted to go there was the coaches,” she said. “I love the coaches, I love the atmosphere, all the facilities, everything about it made me want to go there. The way they recruited me from the beginning felt really genuine and I really appreciated that.”

Ré has since earned enough credits to graduate high school and enroll at West Virginia as early this winter to get a jump start to her freshman season and try to elevate her game to a make an immediate impact in her first year as a Mountaineer. But before she goes, she has some unfinished business to take care of as a Blue Wave.

Ré has been on an absolute tear to start the season. Riverhead, which has never made the playoffs in its history, is off to a 4-1-1 start. Ré has lit up the scoreboard with 19 goals in her first six games. The second highest goal scorer in all of Long Island is Newfield’s Sarah Cavallo, with 8.

“Lexi is the type of player every coach dreams of having on their roster,” Riverhead head coach Kasey Mandery said. “She is a fierce competitor with an incredible work ethic. She truly loves the game and it shows. After nearly every game I have referees and coaches coming up to me asking about #11 and I never get sick of it.”

In the past two seasons, Riverhead has only been able to muster five wins, so to notch four in just six games is a real statement.

“Lexi was the catalyst we needed to start turning the program around,” Mandery said. “Her skill is incredible, but her intensity and drive are really on another level. For the younger players to be able to see her play and see what is possible is invaluable. Right now the program is in such a good place. There is so much positivity and excitement for our future.”

On Friday, Ré scored the game-winning goal, her fifth of the game against Newfield, to keep the Blue Waves on pace to make the playoffs.

“I want to leave behind a legacy here at Riverhead,” Ré said. “I always wanted to grow the program. I always believed in it. And it’s finally starting to show. I really think we can make the playoffs this year and I want the younger girls on the team to build on what I leave behind.”