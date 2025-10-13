Phillips Avenue students flying high after helicopter visit on Police Day

Students had a chance to build positive relationships with law enforcement Friday morning. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Around 600 students at Phillips Avenue Elementary erupted in cheers Thursday as a Suffolk County Police helicopter came in for a landing on the school’s back field for the district’s annual Police Day.

The helicopter circled twice before touching down at the Flanders school, its rotors sending a gust through the crowd and signaling the start of a day filled with interactive demonstrations from the Town of Southampton Police Department, state police and Suffolk County officers.

Students explored stations featuring drones, emergency gear and K-9 units.

“I’m most excited for the helicopter,” said 9-year-old Jesser Saban.

His classmate Nathaly Guzman, also 9, had something else in mind.

“I want to see the dog,” said Nathaly, who hopes to become an art teacher.

Teachers said the event gives students a chance to build positive relationships with law enforcement while exploring potential career paths.

“This day is so exciting for the children because it’s so many things they’ve never seen before,” said Brittany Callahan, who teaches fourth grade. “They’re seeing police doing amazing things for them, so that they’re not scared of the police. I think that’s a really big deal.”

Her co-teacher, Griselda Aguirre, observed that these positive interactions can help motivate students to do better in school.

Officer Eugene LaFurno, one of the department’s school resource officers, said Police Day is part of a larger outreach effort.

“Police Day has been going on within our schools for the past four years. It’s a way that we, as a department, help foster stronger relationships with our youth, within our communities, and helping bridge the gap between the police officers and our children,” Mr. LaFurno said.