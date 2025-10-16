Sports roundup: SWR completes perfect season with thrilling win over John Glenn

(Credit: file photo)

Boys Soccer

Oct. 14: Shoreham-Wading River 3, John Glenn 2

In a matchup of two major soccer programs in Suffolk County, Shoreham-Wading River escaped with a 3-2 victory in overtime to seal the league championship and a perfect 15-0 record so far this year. After John Glenn scored in the first half, Zach Makarewicz scored to answer before half. The Knights took the lead again in the second half before Matthew Thomsen nailed the equalizer. In the overtime period, it was Makarewicz again that buried the game-winner from a picture perfect pass from John Zoumas. The clear number one seed heading into the playoffs, the Wildcats will await their opponent.

Oct. 11: Central Islip 4, Riverhead 2

Riverhead is still looking for their first win of the season under new coach Nic DeZenzo. In the loss against Central Islip, Riverhead scored twice for the first time this season but Jeysson Maldonado stole the show netting a hat trick in the win. Riverhead (0-11) will travel to Newfield on Friday, Oct. 17, for a 4 p.m. game in hopes of that elusive first victory.

Field Hockey

Oct. 14: Riverhead 1, North Babylon 0

Riverhead kept their playoff hopes alive with an overtime thriller over North Babylon. After a scoreless regular time, Julianna Kramer found the goal unassisted in overtime to seal the victory for the Blue Waves. Casey Hubbard made eight saves in the victory. Riverhead (6-6) will travel to Walt Whitman (7-4) on Thursday, Oct. 16, in a game that may make or break their season. Game time is slated for 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 9: Bayport-Blue Point 4, Shoreham-Wading River 1

After starting out the regular season 6-0, Shoreham-Wading River has struggled of late, losing their last four of five matchups. Smithtown West (10-3), Eastport-South Manor (10-1), East Islip (9-2) and now Bayport-Blue Point (12-0) have landed the Wildcats in the loss column. Cate Leonard scored the lone goal for Shoreham-Wading River (7-4). That’s their first goal in three games. The Wildcats will try to right the ship on Friday, Oct. 17, against Greenport/Southold/Mattituck.

Football

Oct. 11: Longwood 36, Riverhead 0

Riverhead’s tough year on the gridiron continues with a 36-0 loss to Longwood on Saturday. Don Nelson’s first year as Riverhead’s head coach hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. Longwood’s Kyon Sarwari led the team in the victory with 159 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Riverhead (0-5) will host Patchogue-Medford (2-3) for homecoming this Saturday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 10: Miller Place 38, Shoreham-Wading River 14

After Shoreham-Wading River went into halftime leading 7-6, following a 14-yard touchdown pass from Noah Gregorek to George Greene, Miller Place took over in the second half. Miller Place’s Camryn Hardy took over the game running for 233 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to victory as they scored 32 points in the second half. Shoreham-Wading River (2-3) will travel to John Glenn (3-2) on Saturday, Oct. 18, for a 2 p.m. kick off.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 9: Islip 4, Shoreham-Wading River 3

Despite Mia Mangano’s hat trick, Islip got the better of Shoreham-Wading River in the battle of two Division III giants. The game needed overtime to decide it and it was Shea Lagiglia who found the back of the net for Islip to seal the winner. The Wildcats have already secured a playoff spot despite the loss and will finish out the regular season to determine their seeding. Shoreham-Wading River (8-2-2) will host Amityville on Saturday, Oct. 18, for a 10 a.m. game time.