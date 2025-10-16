Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 16, 2025

By Riverhead News-Review

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 8, 2025.

Calverton (11933)

  • Kevin Willoe to Philip Caparotta & Deborah Weidler, 8 Black Pine Street (600-81.01-1-30) (R) $760,000
  • Richard Findlay to Clarence Shelton, 100 Alfred Avenue (600-79-1-7.015) (R) $700,000
  • Peconic Realty Partners LLC to MCRC Properties LLC, 4371 Middle Country Road (600-97-2-37) (C) $300,000
  • Eastern Property Management Inc to Peconic Realty Partners LLC, 4371 Middle Country Road (600-97-2-37) (C) $300,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • David & Steven Zuhoski to Zuhoski Farms Inc, Oregon Road (1000-83-2-13.008) (V) $1,445,000
  • Lilicata Family Trust to 6980 Skunk Lane LLC, 6980 Skunk Lane (1000-104-5-8) (R) $887,500

EAST MARION (11939)

  • Moeller Family Trust to Steven & Doriane DiFlora, 1155 Aquaview Avenue (1000-21-2-15) (R) $1,300,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Southampton Building Company Corp to Ronald & Claire LoRusso, 510 Gull Pond Lane (1000-35-3-7) (R) $1,850,000
  • Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Reem Batarseh, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit F (1001-3.02-1-6) (R) $1,320,000
  • Alissa Schoenfeld & Lissa McClure to Taryn Crouthers & Brad Gabelmann, 16 Washington Avenue (1000-41-1-41) (R) $979,000
  • Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 510 Gull Pond Lane (1000-35-3-7) (V) $500,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Michael Beck to RRED Family LLC, 31 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-13) (R) $885,650
  • 505 Lincoln Opportunity Zone Fund LLC to 505 Lincoln Opportunity Zone Fund LLC & Christopher Mead, 505 Lincoln Street (600-128-1-4) (C) $800,000
  • Benjamin & Jacqueline Glass to Luis Mora, 74 Sunrise Avenue (600-111-3-33) (R) $745,000
  • Hampton Flips NY LLC to Albanese Developers LLC, 313 Osborn Avenue (600-128-1-20) (R) $651,000
  • 766 Gregory LLC to Katerin Romero & Gregory Ysabel, 766 Gregory Place (600-123-1-53) (R) $625,000
  • Estate of Beverly Kendall to Jean-Michel & Cindy Doire, 55 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-55) (R) $575,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Ana & Damon Gambuto to Donato Mastropietro & Karen Pandiani, 1 White Birch Place (700-25-1-36) (R) $1,660,000

Southold (11971)

  • Stephen & Phyllis Grande to Ian Fox & Georgina MacKenzie, 55 Cedar Point Drive West (1000-90-2-23) (R) $1,035,000
  • Peter & Cyra Spaeth to Gail & Catherine Chmela, 605 Cedar Drive (1000-78-7-40) (R) $950,000
  • Craig Cornell to William S. Mullen & William H. Mullen, 345 Private 21 Road (1000-78-9-40) (R) $850,000
  • Arlene Carney Trust to Richard & Breanne Rothwell, 805 Oak Avenue (1000-77-1-20.001) (R) $760,000

Wading River (11792)

  • Giray & Dianna Tanis to Brett Polera & Christina Chahalis, 13 Eighteenth Street (600-52-2-38) (R) $500,000
  • Christopher & Jaimee deAngelis to Diego Castaneda, 361 Sound Road (600-24-1-20) (R) $375,000
  • Jacqueline Rockowitz to Jonathan Feldman, 2 Third Street (600-33-4-28) (R) $300,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

