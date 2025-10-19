Riverhead man nabbed for string of burglaries of local businesses

(File photo)

The Riverhead Police Department arrested Maurice Nash, 56, for three burglaries that took place this month.

The first incident was reported at East End Arts on 133 East Main St. in Riverhead on Oct. 6. Eight days later, Riverhead police responded to the second burglary on Oct. 14 at La Cascada, located at 1352 East Main St.

The Riverhead Police Department Detective Squad conducted an investigation of both incidents and connected Mr. Nash to both burglaries. Detectives later determined Mr. Nash previously perpetrated a burglary at Little Lucharitos at 487 Main Road in Aquebogue.

Mr. Nash was charged with three counts of third degree burglary.