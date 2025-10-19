Blotter: Three arrested for alleged harassment

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead police made the following arrests from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:

Tyrese McRae, 26; Carl Ligon, 66; and Brandon Coscia, 31, all of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged harassment.

Peter Berry of Setauket, 44, and Joshua Kruty of Riverhead, 34, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Ronald Montenegro of Wading River, 36, was arrested for alleged assault.

Oscar Benitez Guzman of Riverhead, 29, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation and alleged seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jairo Charvac of Brentwood, 19, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Four individuals were arrested for alleged petit larceny: Riverhead residents Nicholas Fisher, 39 (four counts), Roberto Rivera, 39, and Scott Corey, 43; and Jairo Charvac of Guatemala, 18 (three counts).

John Sanders of New York City, 25, was arrested for alleged obstruction of government administration.

Kari Reid of Riverhead, 44, was arrested for alleged making graffiti.

Riverhead residents Robinson Echeverry, 37; Josue Flores-Tejada, 23; Anthony Moore, 58; and Andrew Kust, 40, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.