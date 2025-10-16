For Dr. Peter Sultan: Daughter’s grief support mission honors beloved PBMC surgeon

(credit: courtesy photo)

The teenage daughter of a beloved orthopedic surgeon who died during a local triathlon in July is turning her heartbreak into a mission to help others facing a devastating loss.

Elizabeth Sultan, a junior at Westhampton Beach High School, recently launched Peter’s Packages, an organization supporting children and young adults navigating grief in honor of her father, Dr. Peter Sultan.

Dr. Sultan died suddenly on July 13 while participating in the Jamesport triathlon. The surgeon had practiced at Peconic Bay Medical Center for more than 20 years, touching thousands of lives by restoring mobility and helping patients live free from pain.

The outpouring of grief from across the North Fork and Riverhead made clear that his connection with the community extended far beyond the operating room. Whether through a shared devotion to family or a love of music, his commitment to those around him left a lasting mark.

Elizabeth is working to continue that legacy. The packages contain “comfort items and resources that bring healing, hope and connection,” according to the organization’s social media.

To support the initiative, donations are being accepted through an Amazon Wishlist featuring board games, sympathy candles, memory journals, tea selections, and arts and crafts supplies.

Peconic Bay Medical Center expressed its support in a statement: “It was a true gift to have Dr. Sultan as part of our extraordinary team, and we are honored to support Elizabeth and the mission of Peter’s Packages. You can lend a hand by making a purchase from their Amazon Wishlist today.”

Follow Peter’s Packages on Instagram: @peters.packages