East End Food Institute celebrates $5M state funding for Riverhead food hub

Executive Director Marci Moreau expressed excitement for East End Food’s future. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The East End Food Institute celebrated a $5 million state grant to build a new food hub in Riverhead that will connect local farms with schools and families across eastern Long Island.

The non-profit organization, which was awarded the grant in May, held a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 21, at its future home at 139 Main Road, where it plans to open a year-round farmers market and community gathering space by spring 2026.

“It’s a win not only for East End Food, but for every farmer, every food producer, every child in every school and every family that calls eastern Long Island Home,” Executive Director Marci Moreau said. “I know the ripple effect of this investment will be felt for generations.”

The money comes from the state’s Regional Food Institute Infrastructure Program, which makes $10 million available each year for the next five years to get fresh farm products into school meals and reduce food insecurity.

East End Food Institute was one of the recipients in the program’s second round of funding. The first round was announced in October 2023. The grant will be used to finish building the new food hub, including construction and installation of a commercial kitchen.

The hub will house a farmers’ market during the winter, a space for educational programs and a storefront featuring offerings from local farms and food producers. It is also expected to provide a space for community gatherings.

“Limited access to infrastructure, cold storage and distribution channels can make it difficult to get our products to market, even though demand for local fresh food has never been stronger,” event manager Kayla Barthelme said. “That’s why the East End food hub means so much.”

Event manager Kayla Barthelme spoke to the importance of the food hub. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

A rendering of what the food hub may look like. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball announced the $5 million awarded to the institute. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

County Executive Ed Romaine said the program is a necessity. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball, who has been farming since he was 18, said the department’s farm-to-school program has awarded over 140 grants since its inception in 2015.

“This food hub will not only make it easier for schools to connect with and purchase from local farmers and producers, but it will also create a workforce development program to train staff on food preparation and make sure that our own students are eating our food,” Mr. Ball said.

Schools that will benefit from the project include the Riverhead Central School District, Southampton Union Free School District, Westhampton Beach School District, Copiague School District, North Shore School District, and Half Hollow Hills School District.

County Executive Ed Romaine encouraged more districts to work with local farms.

“We have 69 school districts in Suffolk County, so certainly the ones out east that are close to our farms should be talking with our farms,” he said.