Breast cancer screening free at PBMC on Nov. 1

In acknowledgement of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Northwell Health Peconic Bay Medical Center, partnering with North Fork Radiology, will offer no-cost breast cancer screenings on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1 Heroes Way, (formerly known as 1333 Roanoke Ave).

According to the New York State Department of Health, women 40 and older should get a mammogram screening every other year. It also lists common symptoms to look out for as including a breast that has swelling or dimpling, finding a lump in the breast or armpit, having irritation of the skin on a breast, having discharge from a nipple, or feeling pain in the breast or nipple. The early detection of breast cancer is crucial to saving lives.

At PBMC on Saturday, breast health exams will be provided to anyone who shows up. Mammograms will be available on the day of the event at North Fork Radiology for those who are eligible. No prior registration is necessary, and uninsured patients are welcome.

For more information, email [email protected].