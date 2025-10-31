Election 2025: Riverhead News-Review endorsements

Riverhead Town Supervisor: Tim Hubbard

Tim Hubbard Riverhead faces a pivotal choice for supervisor: Experience delivering results or fresh ideas with good intentions. The stakes are high. The town has exceeded the state tax cap four straight years, downtown revitalization continues, EPCAL’s future is tied up in litigation, and the balance between preservation and development is increasingly contentious.

The next supervisor will manage a $112 million budget, oversee roughly 350 employees and make decisions affecting every resident’s taxes and quality of life.

Jerry Halpin, an independent running on the Democratic line, brings genuine pastoral care and community spirit. He has spent 30 years leading the nonprofit North Shore Christian Church — managing budgets, organizing volunteers, and uniting people to solve problems. In times of crises, his church has been among the first to offer help — whether running a shelter after Hurricane Irene or organizing meals for firefighters during Manorville fires.

He is right to express concern over the town piercing the state tax cap for four straight years, including 2025’s 7.89% tax increase, and the impact that has on fixed-income residents. Mr. Halpin emphasizes fiscal discipline, listening to constituents and working across party lines.

Tim Hubbard brings experience to attack Riverhead’s problems. A fifth-generation Riverhead resident, he served 32 years as a police officer, eight as town councilman — and two as supervisor.

During his tenure, crime rates have dropped and foot patrols on Main Street have doubled.

Mr. Hubbard’s seeks to balance growth and preservation — concentrating development downtown, along Route 58 and at EPCAL, while keeping Jamesport, Aquebogue, Wading River, Calverton and Baiting Hollow rural.

He is candid about the tax cap. Rising pensions, health insurance, and salaries forced nearly $600,000 in equipment cuts just to limit increases. State mandates without funding create tough choices — and he communicates them transparently. Mr. Halpin has criticized the tax increases but hasn’t offered solutions that address the unique pressures Riverhead faces. While his compassion is admirable, it doesn’t outweigh the town’s daily operational and fiscal demands. At this critical juncture, Riverhead needs steady, experienced leadership to navigate litigation, balance preservation with development and manage complex budgets.

The Riverhead News-Review endorses Tim Hubbard for town supervisor.

Riverhead Town Council: Ken Rothwell and Bob Kern

Ken Rothwell Bob Kern

Voters have two seats to fill on the Riverhead Town Board, pitting Republican incumbents against Democratic challengers with good intentions but untested records

Kevin Shea is a humanitarian and a hero. His 20 years with the FDNY, including service as a 9/11 first responder, demonstrate courage and sacrifice. His work in farm and forest management and his advocacy for renewable energy, flood resilience and environmental protection reflect genuine commitment to Riverhead’s future. His emphasis on maintaining rural character and scrutinizing development resonates with many residents.

But Mr. Shea’s acceptance of the Democratic Socialists of America endorsement raises questions about his political judgment — even if, as he says, he joined simply to “learn more” about their perspectives. For a Town Board position rooted in pragmatic management, aligning with a group whose national platform extends far beyond local governance feels out of step.

Mark Woolley brings 30 years of congressional experience, having worked for six members of Congress, including Tom Suozzi, Lee Zeldin and George Santos. His focus on fiscal impact statements for every resolution, regular constituent office hours and more robust public debate reflects professionalism and attention to accountability. His concerns about overdevelopment are valid and shared by many.

But there’s an unavoidable issue: Mr. Woolley is Supervisor Tim Hubbard’s brother-in-law, and the two are reportedly on non-speaking terms. Riverhead needs board members who can collaborate — not bring personal conflicts into Town Hall; municipal government demands teamwork, not tension.

In an ideal world, political balance on a Town Board offers valuable perspective and healthy debate. The current board is all Republican — Supervisor Tim Hubbard and Councilmen Kenneth Rothwell and Bob Kern, who are up for reelection, and council members Denise Merrifield and Joann Waski, who are not.

But voters shouldn’t base their decision on party composition alone. The question is who can deliver results.

Mr. Kern has brought business discipline to town operations, pushing to modernize outdated systems. He led the charge to update departmental fee schedules — some untouched for 30 years — to reflect current costs and inflation. He has also tackled urgent environmental issues, pressing the Navy for faster cleanup at the former Grumman site and addressing PFAS contamination in McKay Lake. His emerging technology committee, partnering with Brookhaven National Laboratory and Stony Brook University, positions Riverhead to attract high-tech jobs at EPCAL.

Mr. Rothwell has been equally productive. He helped move Town Square from decades of talk to actual demolition, was involved in raising $2 million for the new Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters and established a self-sustaining billing system to ease the taxpayer burden. His creation of the Hispanic development, empowerment and education committee, with multilingual website access and a proposed town health care day, shows inclusive leadership in action.

Both incumbents understand the delicate balance between development and preservation. Mr. Rothwell’s support for the Transfer of Development Rights program — 70% preservation, 30% development — gives farmers financial incentives while protecting open space. Mr. Kern shares concern about large-scale housing projects overwhelming schools and infrastructure, but remains an advocate for agriculture and innovative solutions such as agrivoltaics.

While an all-Republican board isn’t ideal in theory, in practice, competence matters more than party balance. Mr. Shea and Mr. Woolley bring passion and ideas, but the incumbents bring something more valuable: a record of getting things done. Their track record outweighs concerns about one-party control.

The Riverhead News-Review endorses Bob Kern and Kenneth Rothwell for Riverhead Town Board.

Suffolk County Legislator: Greg Doroski

Greg Doroski Catherine Stark has been an effective first-term legislator with deep roots in county government. Over 30 years, she has served as clerk of the Legislature, worked in former county executive Bob Gaffney’s office and spent a decade as chief of staff to former legislators including Jay Schneiderman and Al Krupski.

As a fifth-generation North Fork native and lifelong Riverhead resident, she knows the district intimately.

Ms. Stark’s first-term accomplishments are substantial.

She has preserved 290 acres of farmland, with 400 more in process, and helped establish the Working Waterfront Preservation Program — the first of its kind in New York State — in partnership with South Fork Legislator Ann Welker. She has cultivated relationships across county departments that help get things done.

But Greg Doroski brings something the 1st District needs more: deep, current understanding of the challenges facing Southold Town and East End communities right now. As a Southold Town Board member for four years, Mr. Doroski has worked directly on the issues that will define the district’s future — preserving open space, advancing the housing plan, pushing the zoning update forward and strengthening relationships with local police.

He knows which roads flood, which septic systems are failing and where housing is most desperately needed, because he’s been in those meetings, fielding complaints and making decisions.

Tellingly, Southold Town Supervisor Mr. Krupski — who served as county legislator for nearly a decade and employed Ms. Stark as his chief of staff for 12 years — has endorsed Mr.

Doroski. Mr. Krupski knows both candidates well and understands what the job requires. His choice speaks volumes about which candidate is better positioned to serve the district effectively.

On working waterfront funding, Mr. Doroski would prioritize struggling commercial fisheries and aquaculture over recreational boating operations that already have viable business models. Ms. Stark’s creative ideas about on-site housing for hotel staff have merit, but Mr.

Doroski has actively worked to make accessory dwelling units easier to build.

The Democrat’s small-business background as co-founder of Threes Brewing and his current work at Riverhead Brewhouse (soon to become Moonfish Brewery) give him perspective on the economic pressures facing East End employers.

His acknowledgment of the difficult balance between services and taxes — pointing to Southold’s 7.48% increase for 2025, driven by health care and retirement costs — shows he understands fiscal realities, not just ideals.

Mr. Doroski also brings vision for regional coordination, proposing an advisory council to bring East End towns together on climate change, water quality and solid waste planning as Brookhaven’s landfill nears closure. He brings the accessibility and transparency the position demands, modeling himself after Mr. Krupski: attending events throughout the district, staying visible and engaging in public debate.

Yes, Mr. Doroski is leaving the Town Board after one term, and that raises questions about commitment. But he’s not abandoning local government — he’s seeking to serve the same communities at a different level where he can have greater impact.

The 1st District needs a legislator who knows its needs intimately, not just theoretically.

Ms. Stark has been capable, but Mr. Doroski’s hands-on experience with the daily challenges facing Southold and the East End makes him the stronger choice.

The Riverhead News-Review endorses Greg Doroski for Suffolk County legislator, 1st District.