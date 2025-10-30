Greenport Maritime Festival on hold in 2026

The East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation announced Thursday morning that the annual Maritime Festival will not take place in 2026. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Greenport’s annual Maritime Festival — a 35-year September tradition celebrating the village’s seafaring heritage — is canceled for 2026, the East End Seaport Museum announced Thursday.

Museum director Erin Kimmel sent out an email announcing the stunning decision, citing the need to focus on its “core mission” after receiving feedback from local businesses and community members. The Land and Sea Gala, the museum’s main fundraiser, will still take place next year.

“The decision to pause the festival is a combination of many factors and voices,” Ms. Kimmel wrote. “Ultimately, it was clear that taking a year to focus inward — strengthening the museum, supporting our core mission, and planning for the future — would best serve our village and institution.” Greenport business owners and residents were shocked and “disappointed” by the cancellation of the popular event, which features a parade, food, street fair, live music and a cardboard boat race. Noah Schwartz, owner of Noah’s in Greenport, said this year’s festival drew excellent crowds and seemed to be gaining momentum. “I’ve always been all for the more the merrier. Bring it on, it’s December,” he said. “Who are they talking to that has that sentiment that we should not be hosting these events for business and the business community?”

Mr. Schwartz said he wasn’t part of any conversations with business owners about the festival’s future. He noted that with the recent cancellation of Shellabration, there’s been talk that some businesses felt overwhelmed by events.

Peter Rowsom of Preston’s Chandlery had participated in each year of the festival and called it a major weekend for the village and his marine supply business.

“It’s quite a surprise. Having just heard of it, I don’t know, but it’s not good news,” he said. “The weekend was always great. It’s better than not having it.”

Business Improvement District President Rich Vandenburgh said he and the board were surprised by the news and are willing to work with the museum to ensure the tradition doesn’t end permanently.

The BID said it will work to help fill the void the festival will leave.

“While we’re surprised, the BID is always committed to making sure that the village continues to enjoy successful and prosperous events that enrich our community, serve our businesses, allow our residents to enjoy their life and to enjoy their slice of the East End,” Mr. Vandenburgh said.

Mayor Kevin Stuessi said that while the decision was difficult, he understands the museum’s desire to refocus energy on the museum’s core mission.

“The museum under [Ms. Kimmel’s] leadership and focus is in great hands,” he said.

Resident Cathy Blasko, who worked at Crabby Jerry’s and whose children marched in festival parades, said she was surprised and saddened by the news after learning about the decision on Facebook.

“I thought the businesses and the village made money that weekend,” she said. “I guess it must be hard to get people to volunteer and donate.”

Ms. Kimmel, who took over earlier this year, said the museum will spend 2026 concentrating on three priorities: modernizing the museum and enhancing visitor experience, preserving Bug Lighthouse, and expanding educational and conservation initiatives to support the bays and working waterfront.

She said the museum is planning new exhibitions, lectures and film screenings, “Social Summer Fridays” and children’s programs. She acknowledged that there will be disappointment, but said the pause will allow the foundation to improve.

“We hope 2026 will be a defining year — one that allows us to modernize, deepen our impact, and build toward an even stronger future for our institution, maritime heritage and marine appreciation on the East End,” Ms. Kimmel said.