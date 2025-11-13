John Maida, an Air Force veteran from Coram, stood outside of Calverton National Cemetery waving an American flag from the time the Riverhead PBA’s gathering started at 9 a.m. until it ended in the early afternoon. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

The cancellation of the annual Veterans Day tribute at Calverton National Cemetery didn’t prevent local first responders and civilians from paying tribute to veterans.

Amid freezing temperatures and flurries and with only four days’ notice due to the government shutdown, the Riverhead PBA and local fire departments organized an informal Veterans Day gathering Tuesday along Middle Country Road outside the cemetery’s main entrance.

The Riverhead and Jamesport fire departments showed their support with their ladder trucks and draped a large American flag over the cemetery entrance. First responders dressed in their highest uniforms, and Riverhead police vehicles flashed their lights along the roadway. Those who attended waved their own American flags.

Air Force veteran John Maida of Coram, 69, made sure he was among those proudly waving the stars and stripes.

“I have many friends who are buried here, even some in-laws who are buried here, I had to come out and support,” Mr. Maida, who noted he too will be buried at Calverton National Cemetery. “I’m here, I don’t care how cold it is … I got my flag, and I’m going to stay here until it’s over with.”

Photos by Ana Borruto below.

Mr. Maida enlisted at 17 and started basic training in 1975 as the Vietnam War was ending, serving for three years at bases in Oklahoma and Texas. He also worked at Calverton National Cemetery for four years — charged with interments and setting headstones.

Brett Drost, who served out of Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton, attended the tribute with his wife and young daughter. He said it is important to honor the commitments and efforts made by veterans.

“It takes a lot for somebody to sign on the dotted line and be willing to [serve] — you don’t take it lightly,” said Mr. Drost. “Whether the government’s running or not, they still have to keep stuff like this going because it’s for the citizens, it’s for the ones who served.”

Officials last week announced the funding lapse due to the government shutdown did not give the Calverton National Cemetery or its support committee enough time to prepare the grounds and secure the necessary resources to put on a proper ceremony on Tuesday. There has been reduced workforce at the cemetery as well, which has impacted grounds maintenance.

After the news broke, many Facebook commenters expressed their disappointment and shared how they have family members buried in the cemetery.

The ceremony was quickly cobbled together after John Morris, vice president of the Riverhead PBA, said he thought about the many PBA members who are veterans or still in active duty, and felt some kind of tribute still needed to happen despite the stalemate in Washington.

He called his fellow Riverhead Town police officer Kevin Thomas, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, to figure out how they would be able to organize a gathering in a short span of time.

“We reached out to Riverhead Fire Department and Jamesport Fire Department, and they immediately responded with overwhelming support,” Mr. Thomas said. “It was just good coordination and everyone was so willing to help, it made it easy.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs is the federal agency that operates Calverton National Cemetery. It is one of the largest, most active national cemeteries currently overseen by the National Cemetery Administration.

In an updated statement prior to the Riverhead PBA announcing its gathering, Cyndi Ventura, president of the Support Committee for Calverton National Cemetery, encouraged the community to still make alternative plans to pay respects to veterans.

“The Support Committee regrets the need to cancel the ceremony that had been planned for Veterans Day 2025. Our national cemeteries are shrines to our nation’s heroes and there is special meaning in holding these ceremonies on those sacred grounds,” wrote Ms. Ventura. “However, the most important thing to all of us is that Veterans receive the tributes they have earned through service and sacrifice.”

The Calverton National Cemetery’s annual Memorial Day ceremony is slated for May 25, 2026.

The cemetery remains open to visitors during daylight hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.