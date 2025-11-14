Riverhead native KJ Duff hits paydirt at Rutgers

Riverhead’s KJ Duff has been lighting it up on the field for Rutgers. (Credit: Rutgers Athletics)

When KJ Duff was growing up in Riverhead, he dominated every ballfield he set foot on. Whether it was smacking home runs in the Little League World Series or scoring touchdowns for the local PAL football team, Duff was always the center of attention and simply made for the spotlight. Now, he’s taking over the NCAA football world.

Though Duff left the district to attend St. Anthony’s when sports were cut after two failed budgets, he continues to put Riverhead’s homegrown talent on the map. Though his high school may say St. Anthony’s on his bio, his hometown of Riverhead is right there next to it.

The 6-foot-6 wide receiver left his mark at St. Anthony’s, finishing with 132 catches for 2,606 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career. All three categories were the highest in school history. He helped St. Anthony’s win its first ever NYCHSFL Championship during his junior season.

After becoming the No. 1 football recruit in all of New York, Duff had the luxury of sifting through nearly 40 collegiate scholarship offers. He eventually settled on Rutgers University to continue his athletic and academic career. Though many schools saw him as more of a tight end, Rutgers gave him their word he would play wide receiver there, which helped sway his decision. Ian Strong, Duff’s high school teammate, had committed to Rutgers a year earlier, so there was instant familiarity in the wide receiver room.

Now in his sophomore season at Rutgers, Duff has played his way onto the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding college football receiver. With his size and speed, he’s a nightmare matchup for any defense — too fast for a linebacker and too big for a cornerback.

Duff securing a catch against the Washington Huskies on Oct. 10. (Credit: Rutgers Athletics)

Duff fighting for the touchdown against Washington. (Credit: Rutgers Athletics)

Riverhead’s Duff has been making plays all year. (Credit: Rutgers Athletics)

Since joining Rutgers, Duff has been tearing up the NCAA. (Credit: Rutgers Athletics)

On Oct. 25, he brought in six catches for a career-high 241 yards and a touchdown in a win over Purdue. That was the second-highest receiving total in school history. Through 10 games this season, Duff has corralled 53 passes for 923 yards and scored six touchdowns. The 923 yards receiving is good for fifth in all of the NCAA.

Playing in the Big 10 conference, Duff plays against the best of the best. Rutgers currently holds a 5-5 record and is one win away from becoming bowl eligible. They will face off against Ohio State and Penn State to finish out the season.

Even though he’s hundreds of miles away, Duff donates to the Riverhead PAL football program year after year.

“Riverhead will always be my home,” Duff said after signing the national letter of intent with Rutgers two years ago. “I’ll never forget where I came from.”

He’s stuck to his word. The PAL program says there’s also been talk of him doing a skills camp in town.

Still only 19 years old, Duff will be eligible for the NFL after his junior collegiate season. Ethan Greenidge, an offensive lineman who starred at Villanova University, is the most recent home-grown Riverhead talent to make it to the NFL. Every indication thus far points to Duff being the next.