Community Calendar of Events: Nov. 20, 2025

Holiday

Saturday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Indoor Fine Art, Craft and Antiques Fair sponsored by Old Town Fine Art & Crafts Guild, at Peconic Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Handcrafted items; Mr. and Mrs. Claus to visit from 1-3 p.m.; wagon raffle; refreshments available for purchase. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Saturday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m, and Sunday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Sixth annual Festival of Trees at Treiber Farms, 38320 CR 48, Peconic. Santa, fun, festivities, holiday magic. Auction. Please bring new, unwrapped toys for CAST Holiday Drive. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, seniors and children over 6; free, children under 5. Tickets and information: FestofTrees25.givesmart.com.

Friday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 29-30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Show in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Come shop for the holidays for unique handmade gifts created by more than 30 artisans.

Friday, Nov. 28, 3-6 p.m.: Candlelight Tour and Tree Lighting at the Maple Lane campus of Southold Historical Museum, 54325 Main Road. Meet Santa, enjoy live music, watch historic demonstrations. Seasonal games for kids; refreshments available for purchase. Free, donations accepted. Tree lighting at 5 p.m. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Nov. 29-Dec. 20: Beach Plum Holiday Shop at Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Unique gifts, decorations, ornaments, art, crafts and Oysterponds Historical Society merchandise available for purchase. Proceeds benefit OHS. View each day’s hours of operation: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, Nov. 29, 1-5 p.m.: Holiday Makers Market at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Handmade clothing, art, jewelry, baked goods; vintage items; good eats and craft beer. Live music by Sweet Ride at 7 p.m. Information: greenportharborbrewing.com.

Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 7: ‘Pop-Up’ Christmas Shop in the Carriage House at Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road. Unique decorating items and gifts for the holiday season. Proceeds benefit Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Fridays: 11 a.m.-6; Saturdays, Sundays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Music

Friday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m.: Soulful Sundown at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Music by Barbara Novick and Debra Roth; poetry by Nina Yavel. Potluck dinner begins at 5 p.m. 50/50 raffle. Free. Information: 631-765-3494.

Sunday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m.: Basically Baroque plays at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Step back in time with flute, cello and keyboard music. Light refreshments served. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Nov. 22, 9-11:30 a.m.: Late Autumn Bird Walk with MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. See what birds are out at the tail end of migration; a combination of wintering and year-round species. Bring binoculars, dress comfortably. Rain cancels. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

Saturday, Nov. 22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Fall Cleanup at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Help keep the farm looking good for all who visit. Registration required: [email protected].

Saturday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.: Level 1 Training lecture for becoming a sea turtle cold stun patroller, sponsored by NY Marine Rescue Center, at 431 East Main St., Riverhead. Must attend Level 1 before a later Level 2 beach training session. All ages. Free. Registration: nymarinerescue.org.

Saturday, Nov. 22, noon: Level 2 Turtle Cold Stun Patrol Training, Iron Pier Beach, Pier Avenue, Jamesport. Beach training after Level 1 lecture to get hands-on experience responding to distressed sea turtles. Must attend a Level 1 before attending a Level 2 Training. Registration: nymarinerescue.org.

Sunday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-noon: Passport through Parks, a family program, Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road. A more challenging 3-plus-mile hike. Receive passport on first hike, earn a sticker with every hike. Win a hat with five stickers. Tickets: $4, general admission; free, children under 3. Reservations required: eventbrite.com, search #NatureEdventure.

Sports and recreation

Saturday, Nov. 22, 9-10 a.m.: Family Turkey Trot, a one-mile walk to run, from Miamogue Park to George Young Community Center. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Light refreshments served at community center after run. T-shirts available for purchase morning of race. Free. All welcome. Registration: riverheadrecreation.net.

Theater

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 22-23: RFCT’s production of Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” in the Charles Cardona Auditorium at Riverhead High School. Saturday shows: 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows: 2 p.m. Proceeds fund Riverhead student scholarships. Tickets: $20, adults; $15, students. Reservations: rfct1985.com.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 5-7, 12-14: Northeast Stage presents “Lessons from Hollywood,” a new play by James A. Pritchard, Holy Trinity Church Hall, 768 Main St., Greenport. The holidays go south in every way. Adult content for mature audiences. Fridays, Saturdays: 7 p.m.; Sundays: 2 p.m. Tickets $25: northeaststage.org.

The written word

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2:30 p.m.: Former congressman Steve Israel discusses his book, “The Einstein Conspiracy,” at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Joined by Darren St. George and Amy Folk. 2:30 p.m., meet the author; 3 p.m., book talk. Free. Burton’s Bookstore to provide copies for sale. Registration required: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

First and third Tuesdays of each month, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Fridays through December, noon-3 p.m.: Greenport Farmers’ Indoor Market at Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market’s annex next to Pip’s, 216 Main St., Greenport. Fresh and preserved produce, cheese, bread, eggs and more.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through November: ‘Beneath the Surface’ art exhibition at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. View selected works by Lisa Baglivi, Dusty Bowl and Garance Werthmüller. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Through November: John Wissemann Art Exhibition, Unitarian Universalists of Southold Meeting House, 51900 Main Road. Works of late local artist, former art teacher on display in the foyer. All invited to reception Sunday, Nov. 2, noon; coffee and refreshments served.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Through November: ‘The Way We See It,’ a collection of varied art by the Peconic Painters, Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, Oct. 17, from 4-6 p.m.; light refreshments served. Free. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November: ‘Things I Love to Paint,’ exhibit featuring the art of Diane Alec Smith of Cutchogue, in the gallery at Mattituck-Laurel Library. The beauty of quiet creeks, ponds and shoreline of the North Fork. Free. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through Dec. 13: ‘Fluid Patterns: Water and a Changing Climate,’ a new East End Arts juried group exhibit at Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead. Jurors: Marta Baumiller, Rainer Gross.

Through Dec. 13: ‘Artability on Tour,’ East End Arts in collaboration with Spirit of Huntington Art Center, at 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Group exhibition of work by differently abled students across Long Island. Opening reception Thursday, Nov. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments served. Free. Registration: eventbrite.com.

Through Dec. 20: ‘Warp, Weft, Shuttle,’ celebrating 50 years of Long Island handweaving from Paumanok Weavers Guild, the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m.: includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. Registration: 631-727-2881.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

