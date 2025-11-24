Splish Splash partners with foster care nonprofit for Giving Tuesday

Splish Splash water park in Calverton will reopen a week before Memorial Day next year. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Splish Splash will partner with a nonprofit that provides foster care and adoption services for next month’s Giving Tuesday promotion, the water park announced Thursday as it released its 2026 schedule.

The 35-year-old water park in Calverton will team up with Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, which has served children, youth and families with disabilities across New York City and Long Island since 1929.

Giving Tuesday, a global charitable giving day that follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday, falls on Dec. 2 this year.

Children lined up to check out fire trucks and ambulances at Splish Splash’s annual ‘Touch a Truck” event. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“Through our partnership with Splish Splash, we can create the summer of a lifetime for each child in our residential and foster care programs,” said Little Flower president and CEO Corinne Hammons.

Splish Splash, which will re-open Saturday, May 23, 2026 with an extra week of operating days, will bring back its popular Neon Nights after-dark event select Fridays and Saturdays in July and August, park officials said. The event debuted last year.

Other highlights include Kids Fest, Father’s Day Flop, Hero Appreciation week, Touch-a-Truck Day and a celebration for America’s 250th anniversary.

The 35-year-old water park in Calverton features more than 50 slides. (File photo)

Splish Splash is offering Black Friday season pass deals with discounts up to $50 on select passes. Perks include free parking, free admission to Neon Nights, and discounts on food and retail.

The park features more than 30 water slides and attractions, two wave pools, kiddie areas and a lazy river. It added Stingray Bay last season, a water playground with more than 15 features.

Payment plans start at $14 per month.

For more information, visit splishsplash.com.





