Blotter: Man arrested on three counts of alleged assault

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15:

Dominic Brown of Riverhead, 21, was arrested on three counts of alleged assault.

Christine Kellogg of Darien, Conn., 53, and Brenda Ayala Arias of Riverhead, 46, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

John Champion of Bethpage, 61, and Barbara Magee of Mastic, 52, were arrested for alleged seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Mahler of Mastic, 35; Carl Ligon of Riverhead, 67; Izaya Carrasco of Selden, 18; Marina Cirillo of Southampton, 24; and Danielle Cordone of Port Jefferson, 49, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Ms. Cordone was charged with three counts.

Christopher Hurley of Manorville, 26, was arrested for alleged harassment and alleged criminal obstruction.

Carlos Lauro of Riverhead, 78, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Robert Blackmore of Riverhead, 57, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Kourtney Frasier of Riverhead, 40, was arrested for alleged obstruction of government administration and an outstanding warrant.

Outstanding arrest warrants were also executed against: Christopher Colahan of Riverhead, 40; Jose Chocon-Coc of Guatemala, 32; Kevin Ortiz of Riverhead, 21; Roberto Rivera, address unknown, 39; and Britney McGowan of Riverhead, 31.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.