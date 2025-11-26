Calverton residents concerned about proposed cannabis cultivation

Approximate location of proposed cannabis cultivation site between Foxwood Village and Windcrest East developments in Calverton. (Credit: Google Map with overlay)

Residents of the area around the proposed cannabis cultivation facility in Calverton are letting their concerns be known. Many attended the planning board meeting on Nov. 6, requesting a 90-day window to research and review information relating to the new construction.

The residents are concerned about having a cannabis growing operation in proximity to where children reside and where elderly people with respiratory illnesses may be exposed to odors. They also worry that the facility will precipitate a loss of property values and impact the environment. Other issues include increased traffic and noise pollution.

“We’re simply stating that it is a poor location, considering what has developed around that family farm,” said Toqui Terchun, president of the Greater Calverton Civic Association.

A network of representatives have stood in for the applicant, Brother Bear Canna of Syosset, in both meetings with the town and an information session held at Windcrest East, a development that neighbors the property.

“I’ve never seen an owner stick a face in there and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to be your neighbor.’ And are those owners going to be the operators? And if they’re not, who are those people? So fundamentally, this doesn’t feel like a neighbor,” said Ms. Terchun.

Diane Guadiosi, Windcrest East resident, has been vocal about the potential impacts of the growing operation on her community. She is on the team representing the 126 senior households in Windcrest. Many of the residents are in their ’80s and ’90s, with one who has reached 106 years old; Ms. Gaudiosi’s mother, who lives with her.

Ms. Gaudiosi said that many of her neighbors are living with serious respiratory illnesses and the impact of marijuana odors is not well understood.

“Many of the seniors here have emphysema, COPD, asthma, and absolutely no health study has been done on the impact of cannabis odors on seniors with respiratory disease,” she said.

Another factor is the buffer of woods the applicant plans to leave between the new facility and the residential area. The patch of trees may provide cover in the summer months, but for most of the year, the building will be visible.

“There are only about 12 feet of trees between their property and our senior community. And during the winter, when trees lose their leaves, residents will have an unobstructed view of a monstrous industrial factory building,” said Ms. Gaudiosi. “The remaining area consists mainly of scrub oak and grass, but the applicant site plants suggests that a dense line of trees exists between the properties, which is very misleading.”

Ms. Terchun agrees, noting the environmental cost of running such a large, 24/7 operation.

“They call it a greenhouse, but it really looks like a warehouse. It doesn’t look like a greenhouse. And it has an electrical system, HVAC system, water, and they all have power requirements. Those things are going to be of particular concern, because those impacts are potentially great,” Ms. Terchun said.

The size of the building makes its proximity to the residences an issue when it comes to reselling. Also, it would be difficult, if not impossible, for many of the seniors to relocate at this stage of their lives.

“For people to come and wanting to buy homes here, they’re going to ask, ‘what is that monster structure over there?’ and they’re not going to buy. Our values will go down, and our retirement savings will go down,” said Ms. Gaudiosi.

Larry Levy, property manager at Foxwood Village, another of the local developments, voiced his concerns at the planning meeting. He had many of the same concerns, citing noise, traffic, and a drop in property values.

“My company said that I can go take a drive. I want to personally go and smell, and listen, and get a feel for it. Because if I go there and there’s nothing, it’s an agricultural use, I get it,” said Mr. Levy.

Ultimately, residents want to continue living in the type of environment they have now, where the rural character of Calverton is preserved.

“It’s not like they bought next to an airport and now they want the airport to close,” Mr. Levy said. “They bought in a farm type area, you know, a very rural area.”

Riverhead News-Review reached out multiple times to Larry Davis of Patchogue, the attorney representing Brother Bear Canna, but was unable to reach him for comment.