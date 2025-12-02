What to expect at Riverhead’s 2025 Holiday Extravaganza

Last year’s tree all lit up. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

Winter is slowly but surely creeping over Long Island, and with it, the warmth of the season’s festive times follows. This year, multiple town organizations have pooled together their resources to create fun for the whole family in the 2025 Riverhead Holiday Extravaganza. The event will be held at Riverhead Town Hall at 4 W. Second St. on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. Rain date is Dec. 7.

The festive evening kicks off at 3 p.m. with the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce’s “Goat on a Boat Puppet Theater” — followed by a craft for kids afterwards.

(Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

A bonfire fueled by Carrick Tree Services’ donated firewood will roar the entire evening. And, throughout the night, the Peconic Bay Power Squadron and their volunteers will serve up free hot chocolate donated by the Riverhead Moose Lodge.

With cocoa in hand, enjoy by the fireside the Riverhead BIDMA’s running of East End Merry Market, complete with holiday food, drink and artisan vendors for those looking to shop local for distinctive gifts.

From the Downtown Riverhead BID latest newsletter, so far the list of vendors is extensive: A Book Place • Agnes’s Pierogis Heavenly Taste • AT&T • Bad Smoothies • Barbara’s Sweet Treats • Bella’s Empanadas • Brix Cannoli • Cigar Nowhere • East End Arts Council • El Amor del Caribe • Light Up Inc • Loide Candle Co. • Mugs on Main • North Fork Brewing Company • Nutrabolt • NY Marine Rescue Center • Petals & Pearls Handmade • Rowan Craft Boutique • Sassy Sips Mobile Bar • Serene Studio By Kayleigh • Soronko Kitchen and Bakery • Soul Creations Apothecary and Herb Farm • Speech Therapy For All • Stay Salted • Surfrider Foundation • Taking It Back Food Services • Teaga Photo/David Arteaga • The Mack’s Crafts / Jeanette Alexandra • The Perfect Pickle • The Suffolk • Top Gun Cigars & Lounge • Ubergeek Brewing • And More!

All the while, the Riverhead Free Library Mobile SLED Library offers another fun and interactive experience for the kiddos. From the annex building next to the town hall, East End Arts will have more yet more crafts and live music.

A crowd favorite — the Parade of Lights headed by the Riverhead Lions Club — is expected to take place a bit later than years past, this time at 4:30 p.m. The parade will begin on Ostrander Avenue, head west on Main Street, North of Griffing Avenue, before finishing at Riverhead Town Hall. Then, the town’s tree will be lit at 5:30 p.m.

(Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

Santa Claus will take time from his busy schedule to feature in the parade and then sit for a meet and greet photo op at the Santa House on site.

The evening is sure to be a jolly good time for all who come on down.

For more information, visit the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce site at riverheadchamber.com.