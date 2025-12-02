Traffic advisory: Edgar Avenue crossing closes Dec. 4 for final paving

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Drivers in Aquebogue will face a detour on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as the final phase of paving work on the Edgar Avenue railroad crossing will close the road to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverhead police officials said Monday.

Local traffic will have access, but motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes: Shade Tree Lane to Hubbard Avenue, or Washington Avenue to Peconic Bay Boulevard/Meeting House Creek Road.

Drivers should plan ahead and allow extra time for their commute, Riverhead Town Police Chief Edward Frost said.

Separately, as part of MTA’s ongoing infrastructure improvements, the agency will upgrade the railroad crossing located on River Road in Calverton on Dec. 5.

The work will shut down the crossing and nearby roadways from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both projects are part of ongoing MTA infrastructure improvements in the area. For more information on MTA projects, visit mta.info.