Community Calendar of Events: Dec. 4, 2025

All ages

Sunday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m.: Tea time in honor of Frances H. Mims with the Rev. Natalie Wimberly, at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, 614 Third St., Greenport. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children.

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.: Pet loss support and memorial group, held at The Giving Room, 56215 Route 25, Southold. Free. Limited space. Registration required: [email protected].

Fundraisers

Saturday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.: Ten-Squared Art Show and Sale in honor of Amy Worth, at CAST, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Preview: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Reception, refreshments: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Numbers given at the door starting at 5:30 p.m. First come, first served. All works $100; a quarter to the artist and the rest to CAST. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 1:30 p.m.: Basket raffle hosted by the Aurora Dorcas, Chapter #70, O.E.S., at Elks Lodge, 1239 East Main St., Riverhead. Donation: $10. Funds go to the group’s high school scholarship pool. Doors open noon, auction begins 1:30 p.m. Information and tickets: 631-375-0315.

Holiday

Through Dec. 20: Beach Plum Holiday Shop at Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Unique gifts, decorations, ornaments, art, crafts and Oysterponds Historical Society merchandise available for purchase. Proceeds benefit OHS. View each day’s hours of operation: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m.: Tree Lighting at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road. Santa lights tree with Orient Fire Department at 5 p.m. Hot chocolate, snacks, Christmas carols. Bring canned goods and winter coats for those in need. Information: 631-323-2440.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 5-6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Christmas Fair and Bake Sale, North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Unique items, all lovingly handcrafted, sewn, knitted, crocheted, etc. Gifts, decorations, ornaments, large variety of homemade treats! Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 5-28, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Gingerbread University at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Blank canvas cookies to decorate however you choose. 75-minute decorating session. Fun for the whole family. Pricing packages, registration: hallockville.org.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 3:30 p.m.: Christmas Tree Lighting on the Cutchogue Village Green. Presented by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Victorian-Dickens theme: carolers, treats, tours and a visit from Santa. Mattituck High School select chorus performs. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: ‘Old Tyme Christmas Fair’ at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road. Cookies, baked goods, homemade gifts, wooden items, a visit from Santa and more! Café lunch available. All proceeds support church mission work. Information: mattpres.com.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: ‘Wooden Wonderland’ Holiday Artisanal Craft Fair, Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic galleries come to life with holiday arts and crafts. Live woodworking demonstrations, raffles, more. Vendors offer locally made, hand-crafted gifts.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m.: Tree Lighting and Remembrance at North Fork Animal Hospital, 58605 Route 25, Southold. A brief blessing, readings and the lighting of the Pet Memorial Tree. Bring a photo of a pet you wish to honor. Photos displayed through Jan. 6. All are welcome. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, Dec. 6, 3-8 p.m.: 2025 Holiday Extravaganza, Town Parking Lot, 4 West Second St., Riverhead. Goat on a Boat Puppet Theater and kids’ craft at 3 p.m., bonfire all night, hot chocolate, Merry Market, Parade of Lights, tree lighting. Rain date: Dec. 7. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m.: Santa’s Bazaar Nite hosted by Mattituck Chamber of Commerce on Love Lane. Visit from Santa via fire truck at 5 p.m. Southold Mother’s Club’s “Polar Express” train to Greenport and back. Pictures with Santa. Music, carolers, food, beverages and fun. Restaurants and shops will be open for more shopping. Information: mattituckchamber.org.

Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 7: ‘Pop-Up’ Christmas Shop in the Carriage House at Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road. Unique decorating items and gifts for the holiday season. Proceeds benefit Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Fridays: 11 a.m.-6; Saturdays, Sundays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 8, 4-6 p.m.: After school snacks, crafts and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus hosted by Southold American Legion Post 803 Auxiliary, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Free, open to the public. Suitable for kids 8 and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday, Dec. 13, noon: Party with Santa in community room at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Great Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Door prizes, winners chosen at 2:30 p.m. Hot chocolate, snacks, potato chips. Santa arrives 1 p.m. by fire truck. Snow machine, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. Information: mattituckparks.gov.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 3-5 p..m: Oysterponds Historical Society Holiday Social, at the Village House, 1555 Village Lane, Orient, Food, drink, caroling, crafting and shopping at the Beach Plum Shop.

Lecture

Saturday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m.: ‘Run Up to the Revolution,’ presented by Southold historian Amy Folk, Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. What was happening on the East End before the American Revolution. Light refreshments. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Meetings

Sunday, Dec. 7, 4-6 p.m.: North Fork Audubon Society’s Volunteer and Partner Appreciation Reception, Roy Latham Nature Center at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. An evening of gratitude, celebration and reflection. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Thursday, Dec. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association’s meeting and holiday get-together, Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Meeting, 5:30-6 p.m.: election of directors, vote on bylaw amendments. Tickets: $15, members; $25, nonmembers. Includes glass of wine, cheese and dessert. Limited spaced, reservations required: cutchoguecivic.org.

Music

Saturday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.: ‘Holiday Songs Around the World: A Global Music Celebration,’ performed by East End Jazz at Jamesport Meeting House. Features international holiday and winter musical traditions. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m.: Long Island Baroque Ensemble performs early Christmas music with ALBA Consort in ‘Welcome Yule!’ at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St. Greenport. Reception to follow. Donations at libaroque.org and at the door.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.: The Lysander Piano Trio plays ‘Dreams and Apparitions’ program, Jamesport Meeting House. Part of the 1731 Series, which brings internationally acclaimed musicians to the North Fork. Artists’ reception after concert. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m.: ‘Help is on the Way,’ a tribute to cabaret singer Nancy LaMott performed by Rusty Kranskywith Jeff Wentz on piano, Jamesport Meeting House. Tickets $20, at the door.

The natural world

Friday, Dec. 5, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders with NFAS president Peggy Lauber at Cedar Beach, 3690 Cedar Beach Road‌, Southold. Explore shoreline and nearby habitats in search of wintering waterfowl, gulls and other coastal species. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 7-8:30 p.m.: A to Z of Gardening with Native Plants with Derek Gerson at UU Meeting House, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Join ReWild and SPCA to discuss plant choices, design ideas, how to support local butterflies and birds in the garden. Free. Light refreshments. Free seeds. RSVP requested: [email protected].

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-noon: Seed Starting Workshop at The Vine Church, 43960 CR 48, Southold. Join ReWild / North Fork, SPCA and Corn Schmid to learn to grow a butterfly garden using native seeds. Free seeds available or bring your own. Required registration: ReWildLongIsland.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at Indian Island County Park in Riverhead. Looking to spot some winter ducks, yellow-rumped warblers and great blue herons. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 5-7, 12-14: Northeast Stage presents “Lessons from Hollywood,” a new play by James A. Pritchard, Holy Trinity Church Hall, 768 Main St., Greenport. The holidays go south in every way. Adult content for mature audiences. Fridays, Saturdays: 7 p.m.; Sundays: 2 p.m. Tickets $25: northeaststage.org.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m.: Open house and performance, “Home for the Holidays,” North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Festive dance, singing and scene work from community members of all ages. Free. Reservations not required. Information: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

First and third Tuesdays of each month, 6-8 p.m.: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Fridays through December, noon-3 p.m.: Greenport Farmers’ Indoor Market at Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market’s annex next to Pip’s, 216 Main St., Greenport. Fresh and preserved produce, cheese, bread, eggs and more.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through Dec. 13: ‘Fluid Patterns: Water and a Changing Climate,’ a new East End Arts juried group exhibit at Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead. Jurors: Marta Baumiller, Rainer Gross.

Through Dec. 13: ‘Artability on Tour,’ East End Arts in collaboration with Spirit of Huntington Art Center, at 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Group exhibition of work by differently abled students across Long Island. Opening reception Thursday, Nov. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments served. Free. Registration: eventbrite.com.

Through Dec. 17, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Through Dec. 20: ‘Warp, Weft, Shuttle,’ celebrating 50 years of Long Island handweaving from Paumanok Weavers Guild, the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m.: includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. Registration: 631-727-2881.

Through December: ‘Imagination,’ featuring works by Donald Garside, at the Mattituck-Laurel Library art gallery. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through Jan. 19: ‘Breathe Deeply,’ a collection of serene, meditative small works in different mediums, Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Drop your anxieties at the door. Free artists’ reception Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. Collecting nonperishables for CAST at gallery. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through January: ‘Good Ground Arrives at Southold,’ with featured work by Mike Meehan and the Good Ground Artists, the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library during regular library hours. Artists’ reception: Friday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., light refreshments. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.