Updated renderings of the Town Square and hotel project created by Jeffrey Schwaiger of UDA (courtesy)

Riverhead will finally break ground on Friday, Dec. 12, on its much-anticipated Town Square project, Supervisor Tim Hubbard announced Thursday, Dec. 4.

Officials invited the public to “witness Riverhead history” at the groundbreaking ceremony at noon at 127 E. Main St.

This announcement comes four months after J. Petrocelli Development Associates was named the master developer by the Riverhead Town Board to construct the $32.6 million Town Square project.

“This has been a long time coming. It’s very exciting,” Mr. Hubbard said during the morning work session.

The plans include a five-story, 78,000-square-foot mixed-used building with up to 76 hotel rooms and 12 condominium units, along with restaurant and retail space and 12 underground parking stalls.

The town purchased three East Main Street properties for $2.65 million in a non-competitive sale over the summer.

It demolished buildings at 117 and 121 East Main St. in 2022, then acquired the former Craft’D eatery space at 127 E. Main St. through eminent domain after the owner accepted a $170,000 settlement offer in September.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for October but was postponed while town officials waited to confirm with the governor’s office on who could attend.

“We have all the dignitaries from the state, the county and different organizations that have funded this project will be present along with elected officials,” Mr. Hubbard said.