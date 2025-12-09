Riverhead PBA treats local kids to ‘Shop with a cop’ shopping spree

The Riverhead PBA hosted around 30 kids during its second annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event (Credit: courtesy photo).

Excitement and holiday cheer filled Target aisles as kids splurged on their favorite toys during the second annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ Riverhead PBA event on Monday, Dec. 8.

With support of the Riverhead Target on Old Country Road and the Suffolk Credit Union, the law enforcement organization was able to host around 30 kids and their families.

Two Riverhead police unions, the Riverhead Police Benevolent Association and the Superior Officers Associations, funded each child’s shopping spree. Dozens of participating police officers helped with pushing shopping carts while the kids eagerly pulled various stuffed toys, games, electronics, Hot Wheels and other fun off the shelves and into their baskets.

The purpose of the event is to build a stronger connection between children in the Riverhead community and the town’s police force. The Riverhead Police Department also builds relationships through its school resource officer program with the Riverhead Central School District, as well as with its National Night Out summer event.

“We look forward to hosting this event each year and continuing to grow the bond between the Riverhead Police Department and the community we all love,” the Riverhead PBA said in a social media post.

Below are photos from the event, courtesy of Riverhead PBA vice president John Morris.