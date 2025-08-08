Riverhead’s 42nd annual National Night Out fills Town Square

Riverhead’s National Night Out is about strengthening neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships (Ana Borruto photo).

The Riverhead Town Police Department’s 42nd National Night Out celebration was all about uniting the community with Riverhead’s finest and forming bonds between the public and local police officers. It was also the first time the event has been held in the Town Square, across from The Suffolk.

Those who attended the family-friendly event enjoyed a free barbecue and ice cream, courtesy of Suffolk Federal Credit Union. Riverhead police officers took turns manning — and splashing in — the dunk tank, and other games like axe-throwing were a big hit.

There was also plenty of cool police equipment to get up close to — including police motorcycles, bikes, ATVs and a police boat — as well as Command Post, SWAT and dive equipment to see. In addition to drone demonstrations, K-9 officers Loki and Onyx showed off their skills with the help of their handlers, officers John Morris and Chris Burns.

And, of course, it would not be a Riverhead National Night Out without a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog, who gave out many high fives and hugs during the event.

“I say this all the time, and I mean it, and I truly believe that we have the best police department in Suffolk County and probably on Long Island,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard. “They’re dedicated, they have many family members here today, they’re local, their kids go to school with everybody’s kids. It’s a real nice community police department — under the leadership of Chief [Ed] Frost, we’ve really moved forward.”

Check out Ana Borruto’s photos below from Riverhead’s National Night Out: