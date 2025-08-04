‘Take a bite out of crime’ (and a burger) at National Night Out

McGruff the Crime Dog (PO Costantini) poses with RPD K-9 Loki at a previous Night Out.(Compilation of courtesy photos)

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, Riverhead Town Police Department invites the community to come to Town Square and celebrate the 42nd annual National Night Out. The evening is an opportunity for residents and the Crime Prevention Unit to gather together, form bonds and open communication.

From 5 to 8 p.m., across from the Suffolk, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions of department members or just get to know one another. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions or socialize with the members of the Riverhead Police Department.

The family-friendly event will include a free barbecue and live music; free ice cream, courtesy of Suffolk Federal Credit Union; a dunk tank — with perhaps a Riverhead Police Department officer in it; games and give-aways and a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog.

There will also be K-9 and drone demonstrations; police motorcycle, bike, boat, car and ATVs to get up close to; as well as Command Post, SWAT and dive equipment to see.

The Riverhead Police Department requested that neighborhoods hold porch vigils by leaving their front lights on between 7 and 10 p.m. in addition to the Town Square festivities.

The stated purposes of the annual National Night Out include: heightening crime and drug awareness; generating support for, and participate in, local anti-crime programs; strengthening neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and sending a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back against crime.

Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard remarked about the event at a recent work session, admitting that as an officer on the Crime Prevention Unit, he has worn the McGruff the Crime Dog costume on more than one occasion.

“All residents are invited to join,” he continued. “Come on down and celebrate crime prevention week, the first Tuesday in August. It’ll be a nice gathering down there. The police department is doing a great job, so I look forward to going down there.”