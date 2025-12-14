Blotter: Three arrested for alleged DWI

(File photo)

Riverhead police officers made the following arrests from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:

William Feehan of Shoreham, 49; Lauren Seaton of Shoreham, 57; and Hugo Ajcuc Boch of Riverhead, 46, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Mark Burke of Moriches, 42, was arrested on an alleged warrant.

Kenyetah Payne of Coram, 44, and Irma Choy Oscal of Guatemala, 29, were both arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Antonio Cabrera-Palacios of Riverhead, 39, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Kevin Cevallos-Ortiz of Riverhead, 21, was arrested for alleged trespass.

Lucas Arevalo-Gonzalez of Riverhead, 49, was arrested for the alleged criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.