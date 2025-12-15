The Dish: Latin fusion helps reinvent a Riverhead classic

(Credit: Doug Young)

Peconic Eatery is anything but a new pin on the map for avid North Fork diner-goers. While it was established in April 2024, the restaurant has the same bones as its former longtime incarnation as the Peconic Diner. It’s still under Mary Ellis Nunez’s ownership, too, but got a facelift and lots of new menu items last year. The entirely updated interior now features the addition of a fully stocked bar, and the prolific menu’s Hispanic Heritage section, where Nunez’s Dominican roots shine deliciously, is not to be missed.

The Vibe

The Riverhead joint has a bit of a split-space feel. When you enter the restaurant, venture to the right for the diner-inspired area with bright lights, booths and big round tables. Pull up a chair to the sports bar — best for brunch — right beside the buzzing seating area. To the left it’s moodier, dimly lit and the ultimate setting for a night out at the chic bar serving top-notch espresso martinis, mojitos and other creative cocktails.

The Food

Options are in abundance on the eatery’s multiple-page menu: loads of drinks, including cocktails, juices, milkshakes and smoothies; and diner classics from breakfast to burgers, soups, salads and American entrees. There is also what sets the restaurant apart — its Hispanic Heritage menu section with breakfast, apps, sides and marvelous mains.

Colombian Empanadas Although empanadas come in many varieties, these have a heartier composition. The thick corn exterior offers a subtle, buttery crunch, revealing the starchy potato-meat filling — your choice of chicken or beef — that leaves you thoroughly satiated.

Patacones Peconic Imagine an elevated nacho. That’s what you’re getting when you bite into this fried plantain loaded with fresh guac, pico de gallo and your choice of protein including shrimp, skirt steak, shredded beef, chicken or pork cracklings. The latter makes for a wonderful contrast of sweet creaminess on the base and crisp fatty flavor on top, all rounded out by the refreshing pico de gallo.

Mofongo This traditional Puerto Rican dish is assembled with a creamy garlic sauce served inside a fried-plantain-made bowl. Opt for shrimp, chicken, chicharron or steak, delightfully soaked in the decadent sauce, as the salty flavors balance perfectly against the silky plantain foundation.

Peruvian Lomo Saltado Stir-fried steak cooked to a just-right medium has a tender, juicy texture and is complemented by the acidic hit of red onions and tomatoes. The main part of the meal speaks for itself, but the addition of French fries and jasmine rice give it a meat-‘n-potatoes base that’s easy to love.