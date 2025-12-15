Long Ireland Beer Company closing after 14 years in Riverhead

Dan Burke opened Long Ireland Beer Company with friend Greg Martin in 2011. (Credit: File photo)

It’s last call for Riverhead’s first craft brewery.

Long Ireland Beer Company, a fixture at 817 Pulaski St. since 2011, will be closing its doors on Dec. 31.

The brewery’s owners announced the decision Saturday, Dec. 13 on social media, expressing sadness and thanking the beer-quaffing public for its support over the past 14 years.

“We have worked endlessly these past years trying to stay afloat, trying to provide a fun and welcoming atmosphere, trying to brew consistently good beer,” the post reads on Facebook. “Even with all of our hard work and dedication — we have come to the reality that it just isn’t enough.”

Suds-loving pals Dan Burke and Greg Martin began brewing beer together in their free time on March 1, 2009. They enjoyed it so much that they quit their day jobs in the heating and air conditioning business and spawned Long Ireland Beer Company two years later.

The pair said New Year’s Eve will be the brewery’s “final hurrah,” adding that they “plan to go out partying as only we can.”

“Over the next couple of weeks we hope you’ll join us in the tasting room and help us say goodbye on a high note. We have a few fun events left, so if you’ve ever raised a pint with us, made a memory here, or felt like part of our extended beer-loving family — now’s the time to come by and see us,” the post reads.

The company publicly discussed its financial struggles in May, citing declining sales and rising expenses, saying it was difficult to survive and warning that its future was uncertain.

Last month, the company posted an update, saying the community responded and showed immense support. Nonetheless, it wasn’t enough to keep the doors open.

News of the closure prompted an emotional response on social media, drawing nearly 200 comments, many accompanied by crying-face emojis.

“This makes me so sad. We love Long Ireland and have come to feel very ‘at home’ there. We will miss you all so much. We wish you the best of everything going forward,” Ruth Taylor Driscoll wrote.

Irish Crossroads, an Irish gift shop in Sayville, thanked Long Ireland for being “such an important part of the Long Island Irish scene.”

“Pioneers on L.I. for sure, great beer, great vibes, great people! I’m so sorry this (is) the end, I had hoped for a different outcome. Thank you for years of support,” wrote Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association.

Others echoed the sentiment.

“A second family to me, and a second home to many,” wrote Stevie Czelatka. “Sorry to see this. Long live Long Ireland!”