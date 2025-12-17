Wind advisory issued as Riverhead braces for 50 mph gusts

Wind and snow whip at a flagpole near the Peconic River. (Credit: file photo)

It’s unclear whether they’ll get a white Christmas, but Riverhead Town residents should brace for a windy start to the weekend.

Supervisor Tim Hubbard warned residents Wednesday afternoon about an approaching storm system that will bring high winds from late Thursday, Dec. 18, through Friday night, Dec. 19. Additionally, the National Weather Service posted a wind advisory, specifically from midnight Thursday through midnight Friday, forecasting sustained south winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” according to the alert released at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are also forecasted for early Friday morning, which could produce isolated damaging wind gusts.

Residents were urged to tie down outdoor furniture, trash cans and other loose items that could become airborne in high winds.

In the event of power outages, residents should call PSEG at 1-800-490-0075 or report outages online at psegliny.com.

“Remember to treat all downed lines as energized, stay clear and call 911,” officials emphasized.

Town officials are also reminding residents to follow the “P’s of Preparedness”: Have a Plan, Pack an Emergency Kit, and Pay Attention to weather updates.

For the latest weather information, residents can visit the National Weather Service website at weather.gov.