Windy conditions cause downed utility poles to close Route 58

High wind and coastal flood advisories are in effect. Residents are urged to travel with caution and expect road closures due to downed trees, power lines and utility poles. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Riverhead Town officials have asked the public to avoid Old Country Road, or Route 58, which is currently closed in both directions at Kroemer Avenue due to down utility poles in the roadway.

There are several other locations throughout town with leaning or fallen trees, power lines and poles, which may force further street closures. This includes Harrison Avenue near Delores Avenue, Edgar Avenue near Meeting House Creek Road, in the area of 267 Penny’s Rd. and around 735 Reeves Ave.

A coastal flooding advisory is in effect until this afternoon, according to a news release from Riverhead Town. Some roads and low-lying properties, including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront may experience minor flooding.

Residents are urged to use caution when traveling and should not drive through flooded roadway, around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Riverhead area until midnight tonight. Expect wind gusts of up to 20 to 30 mph, and possibly as high as 55 mph.