Community Calendar of Events: Dec. 25, 2025

Holiday

Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 28, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Gingerbread University at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Blank canvas cookies to decorate however you choose. 75-minute decorating session. Fun for the whole family. Pricing packages, registration: hallockville.org.

Through Dec. 31: Riverhead Holiday Light Show at Splish Splash, 2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton. New and returning guests; the largest display yet. Visit HolidayLightShow.com for ticket tiers and exact show dates.

Meetings

Thursday, Jan. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association Meeting with Pete Stein of Peeko Oysters, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Learn how Peconic Bay oysters are grown, how shellfish help local waterways and sustainable aquaculture. Information: cutchoguecivic.org.

Music

Sunday, Dec. 28, 3 p.m.: Long Island Baroque Ensemble’s ‘Holiday Revels’ at North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. LIBE singers, instrumentalists and circus artists. Merry music, jolly jugglers and a joyful sing-along. Free. Donations at libaroque.org accepted.

Saturday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.: GUNK, the all-female band of talented Long Island music teachers, plays at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. A funk-driven edge to contemporary hits and timeless classics. Tickets: $20, adults; $10, students 5-18; free, children under 4. Registration: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Friday, Jan. 2, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders at Hallock State Park, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Hoping to see long-tailed ducks, buffleheads, surf scoters, cardinals, tufted titmice and woodpeckers, among other seasonal birds. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

First and third Tuesdays of each month, 6-8 p.m.: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Fridays through December, noon-3 p.m.: Greenport Farmers’ Indoor Market at Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market’s annex next to Pip’s, 216 Main St., Greenport. Fresh and preserved produce, cheese, bread, eggs and more.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through December: ‘Imagination,’ featuring works by Donald Garside, at the Mattituck-Laurel Library art gallery. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through Jan. 19: ‘Breathe Deeply,’ a collection of serene, meditative small works in different mediums, Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Drop your anxieties at the door. Free artists’ reception Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. Collecting nonperishables for CAST at gallery. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through January: ‘Good Ground Arrives at Southold,’ with featured work by Mike Meehan and the Good Ground Artists, the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library during regular library hours. Artists’ reception: Friday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., light refreshments. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

