Year in Review: Top 10 social media posts

These Riverhead News-Review headlines of 2025 got the most attention on social media. Between likes, comments, shares and saves, the posts below earned the most reach.

Click the headline to see who said what on the posts.

#10: Crime in Riverhead drops nearly 30% after police force beefed up

#9: Siena lacrosse coach Liam Gleason mourned, nearly $800K raised for SWR legend

#8: Long Ireland Beer Company closing after 14 years in Riverhead

#7: Holiday lightings throughout the North Fork

#6: Birders from near and far go ‘cuckoo’ for rare bird spotted in Riverhead

#5: Nor’easter floods coastal areas of Riverhead, heavy surf hits beaches

#4: ‘No Kings’ protests draw hundreds in Riverhead

#3: Kristina Gabrielsen of Gabrielsen’s farm dies at 49

#2: Riverhead High School student, 16, killed in Calverton crash

