Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 8, 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 24, 2025.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
- Gary & Deborah Guja to Ashish & Elodie Gupta, 97 Grant Drive (600-66-5-9) (R) $955,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
- Estate of Lars Larson to James & Christina Guido, 4109 Fox Hill Drive (600-40.04-1-26) (R) $515,000
- Scott & Brooke Harris to Steven Abbondanza, 4108 Fox Hill Drive (600-40.04-1-25) (R) $510,000
CALVERTON (11933)
- Jeffrey & Lyndsay Doroski to Michael & David Young, 92 Donna Drive (600-79-5-54) (R) $705,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
- Susan Ambrosio to Scott Ambrosio, 1940 Mason Drive (1000-104-7-16.001) (R) $597,000
EAST MARION (11939)
- Sefi Graider & Waylon DeCanio to Arnold & Ashley Farber, 410 Aquaview Avenue (1000-21-3-4) (R) $1,545,000
- Jaclyn Costantino & Andrew Charron to Cara McCabe & Christopher Santone, 155 Manor Road (1000-38-4-5.001) (R) $1,490,000
GREENPORT (11944)
- Marie Mautner to Kamal Helou & Lauren Hartman, 2055 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-4-12) (R) $2,150,000
- George & Evangela Georgaklis to Amir Hariri & Kimberly Desmarais, 795 Westwood Lane (1000-33-2-7) (R) $1,230,000
- Mary Gabriel & Adrianne Greenberg to Kristie Waller, 43 Sound Road (1000-33-4-74) (R) $800,000
- Estate of Ellen Wiederlight to 326 Front Street Properties LLC, 220 Fourth Avenue, (1001-4-8-28) (V) $400,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
- Mary Rasor to Gaurav Hingorani & Colette Beckett, 174 Manor Lane (600-47-2-11) (R) $927,500
- Joseph & Laurie LoRusso to Alvaro Palencia & Angelica Sandoval, 276 Herricks Lane (600-23-1-12.004) (R) $875,000
- Raymond & Darrell Janis to 1505 Main Road LLC, 1505 Main Road (600-68-4-58.001) (V) $400,000
LAUREL (11948)
- Gregory Olsen to John & Mary Jeffrey, 6645 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-20) (R) $1,100,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
- Thomas & Rosemary McDermott Trust to Nicole & Stephen O’Grady, 315 Old Salt Road (1000-144-5-20) (R) $1,750,000
- Tyler Land Corp to BKDK Main Road LLC, 6795 Main Road (1000-125-1-19.006) (C) $1,500,000
- Melvarene Stephens to Candee Ulmet & Filiz Reed, 2650 Wickham Avenue (1000-139-3-7) (R) $1,205,000
- Gloria Onufrak to 5100 Cox Lane Corp, 1500 Marys Road (1000-114-5-1.002) (R) $995,000
- Nancy & David Reeve to Jill & Mark DeSantis, 1235 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-114-11-25) (R) $660,000
- Gloria Onufrak to Edward & Nickie Danowski, 1500 Marys Road (1000-114-5-1.002) (V) $555,500
ORIENT (11957)
- 1885 Green LLC to John & Barbara Parisi, 1855 Greenway East (1000-15-1-10) (R) $1,775,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
- Estate of Roy Osman to 1175 West Main LLC, 1175 West Main Street (600-125-2-25.002) (C) $1,264,450
- Ashok & Manisha Patel to 501 Northville LLC, 501 Northville Turnpike (600-127-2-10) (R) $625,000
- 120 Court St Corp to Learsi Brothers LLC & 303 Griffing Associates LLC, 120 Court Street (600-128-3-18) (R) $575,000
- Dennis Breslin to Red’s Adventures LLC, 49 Smugglers Path (600-8-2-10.011) (V) $425,000
- Estate of Donald Kempster to Transformation Properties Inc, 515 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-2-36) (R) $295,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
- Myron Zisser Trust to Thomas Eagan & Michael Lubin, 21 Congdon Road (700-15-4-58) (R) $1,500,000
- Todd & Melissa Taylor to Todd Taylor, 1 Shorewood Road (700-23-2-27) (R) $120,000
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
- Ann Loeffler to MWL Ventures LLC, 68A Tuthill Drive (700-12-2-18.002) (R) $700,000
South Jamesport (11970)
- Robert Sosik to Louis & Diane Ventura, 57 Front Street (600-92-4-6) (R) $730,000
Southold (11971)
• Christopher & Colleen Connors to George & Olga Themelis, 350 West Drive (1000-59-5-29.003) (R) $1,240,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)