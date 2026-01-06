Baiting Hollow Scout Camp worker honored for 24 years of service

Honoree Steve Barile, center, was recognized by Baiting Hollow Alumni Association co-chairs Chris Philp, left, and Ryan Person, right, on Jan. 3. (Credit: Courtesy Baiting Hollow Alumni Association)

Baiting Hollow Scout Camp in Calverton kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration by honoring longtime staffer Steve Barile on Saturday, Jan. 3.

The Baiting Hollow Alumni Association presented the 46-year-old Mastic Beach resident with its Alumni Service Award at the association’s fellowship dinner. The award is given annually to an individual who has gone above and beyond for Baiting Hollow and the Scouts’ camp serves.

This upcoming summer will be Mr. Barile’s 24th as a member of the summer camp staff.

Throughout his more than two decades of service, he has worked in a variety of positions, including assistant cook, archery director, C.O.P.E. (Challenging Outdoor Personal Experience) and climbing director, support staff and shooting sports director.

“I love what I do, and I’m very grateful that I’m able to help mold our Scouts to become leaders and good people,” Mr. Barile said. “This camp is like a second and sometimes first home for me, and I hope that I’m able to continue doing what I love to do.”

Mr. Barile’s dedication to Baiting Hollow extends well beyond summer position titles. He volunteers year-round to help prepare for and run activities and special events, including the Baiting Halloween haunted trail and December’s Brunch with Santa, and assists in maintaining and improving camp facilities.

A 1998 William Floyd High School graduate, Mr. Barile is currently the technical director at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. He is also an Eagle Scout, and he even earned Vigil, the highest honor awarded by Scouting’s national honor society, the Order of the Arrow. His other volunteer experience includes being a past chief of Mastic Beach Ambulance Company.

The centennial celebration continues on Saturday, April 25 (rain date Sunday, April 26), when Baiting Hollow will welcome current Scouts and Scouters as well as their families and camp alumni for a day of favorite camp activities: archery, rifle and BB shooting; climbing; fishing; patrol challenges; heritage crafts; Scout games; hikes to the beach and more.

For more information about the April 25 event, contact Brendan O’Reilly at 631-513-9175.