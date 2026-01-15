Community Calendar of Events: Jan. 15, 2026

Saturday, Jan. 17, 1-3 p.m.: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Volunteer Expo, Grand Room of Riverhead Free Library, presented by Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. (Credit: Daniel Franc file photo)

All ages

Saturday, Jan. 17, 1-3 p.m.: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Volunteer Expo, Grand Room of Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Honor Dr. King via community service; meet with local nonprofits; choose volunteer opportunities. Presented by Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m.: First Baptist Church of Riverhead’s 41st annual the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial breakfast, Hyatt Regency Long Island, 1717 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge. Keynote speaker: the Rev. Dr. David L. Kelley II. Honorees recognized, merit awards given out. Doors open 7:30 a.m. Tickets $65: facebook.com.

Fairs and festivals

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1-6 p.m.: Rights and Resource Fair hosted by CAST, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Valuable information and other resources for families; legal information, presentations on housing, more. Free. Information: 631-477-1717.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Food drive hosted by Girl Scouts of Cutchogue and CAST at Southold IGA, 54500 Route 25, Southold. Help fill the van with nonperishable food and personal care items to support our neighbors in need.

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.: Fourth annual North Fork Polar Bear Plunge at Veterans Beach, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Benefits CAST and Back to the Bays. Hot cocoa, hot coffee, warm fire. 8:30 a.m. registration and pre-plunge fun; 10 a.m. plunge. Pledges starting at $25 for adults. Registration: castnorthfork.org.

Holiday

Friday, Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m.: Red, White and Blue Ball in honor of U.S.A.’s 250th anniversary at Sea Star Ballroom, 431 East Main St., Riverhead. Passed hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, Tuscan table, pasta station, desserts, DJ and dancing. Guests encouraged to dress in red, white and blue; optional colonial costume contest with prizes for winner. Tickets $55: eventbrite.com.

Lectures

Saturday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m.: The Lyons Den: Part I, presented by author and film reviewer Jeffrey Lyons, Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Dissects “The Lyons Den,” a New York Post column written by his father, journalist Leonard Lyons. One of three lectures. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m.: Southold before the Revolutionary War, presented by Amy Folk, sponsored by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums, in the Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. A look at the local and national levels of how we went to war. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m.: Tuesdays at the Manor: Patriots vs. Loyalists, presented by Professor Edward Marlatt at Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Colonial Southold Township and its split between Loyalists and Patriots during the American Revolution. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org/events.

Meetings

Thursday, Jan. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association Meeting with Pete Stein of Peeko Oysters, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Learn how Peconic Bay oysters are grown, how shellfish help local waterways and sustainable aquaculture. Information: cutchoguecivic.org.

Music

Friday, Jan. 16, 5-8 p.m.: ‘Soulful Sundown’ with space music by George Cork Maul and poetry from Beth Young, hosted by Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Potluck dinner begins at 5 p.m. 50/50 raffle. Free. Information: uusouthold.org.

Saturday, Jan. 17, 4 p.m.: “All Things Must Pass,” performed by Colin Palmer at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Works from 1920s to today. Features pianist Dan Grable, guitarist Luke Sisson, bassist Tim Palmer and some surprise guests. Tickets $15 at the door. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 4 p.m.: Cellist Tommy Mesa and pianist Ilya Yakushev perform as part of The 1731 Series at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Featuring works by Debussy, Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. Artists’ reception after concert. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom, Drive-by Birding, at Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Road, Wading River. Carpooling bird watching, checking out choice spots along the road. Hoping to see ducks and other winter residents. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 9-11 a.m.: Winter Bird Walk led by MaryLaura Lamont, Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. A 2.5-mile walk finding Long Island Sound seabirds, raptors in the fields and songbirds in the thickets. Dress warmly. Snow, rain cancels. Reservations and information: 631-315-5475.

Theater

Jan. 16-Feb. 1: North Fork Community Theatre presents “Mauritius,” 2700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Two half-sisters inherit a stamp collection form their recently deceased grandfather and clash over what to do with it. Fridays, Saturdays: 7:30 p.m.; Sundays: 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $28, pole view seating; $33, main seating, partial view seating. Information: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

First and third Tuesdays of each month, 6-8 p.m.: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 19: ‘Breathe Deeply,’ a collection of serene, meditative small works in different mediums, Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Drop your anxieties at the door. Free artists’ reception Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. Collecting nonperishables for CAST at gallery. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through January: A group show by Good Ground Artists, an eclectic group of artists whose work ranges from traditional to abstract and surreal, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Artwork to brighten up a dreary January. All are invited to a reception Sunday, Jan. 11, from 1-3 p.m. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through January: ‘Good Ground Arrives at Southold,’ with featured work by Mike Meehan and the Good Ground Artists, the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library during regular library hours. Artists’ reception: Friday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., light refreshments. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through February: ‘Lost and Found,’ featuring artists Scott Bluedorn, Darlene Charneco, Erica-Lynn Huberty and Rochelle Kyrk, in the Upstairs Gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Public Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Found and created source materials inspiring reflection on our past, present and future.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.