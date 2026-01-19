Shoreham-Wading River senior wins international piano competition

Shoreham-Wading River High School senior Ray Tang placed first overall in his age group in the international Berlin Classical Music Competition. (Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

A Shoreham-Wading River High School senior who hasn’t competed as a pianist since middle school returned to the keyboard — and was among four international first place winners in the aspiring artist category at the Berlin Classical Music Competition.

Ray Tang, 17, took top honors in the aspiring artist group as a solo pianist at the 2025 online international competition last November, performing Chopin’s Ballade No. 1 in G minor, one of the composer’s most technically demanding solo piano works.

“Musicians like me must tell the story through the music, while expressing its musicality,” Ray told the Riverhead News-Review. “The competition is very subjective.”

The Berlin Classical Music Competition, held online, is open to all nationalities and ages, and includes categories in piano, strings, wind instruments, percussion, voice, four-hand piano and chamber music, according to its website. He was among 22 musicians honored in his category.

It was a remarkable effort considering the teen last competed in middle school, when he performed at Carnegie Hall in the American Protégé Music Competitions for string and keyboard. Ray placed third.

Entering the Berlin competition was a way to challenge himself in his senior year, he said.

“I was able to connect with the world community that is passionate about classical music,” Ray said.

His preparation for the Berlin event began last summer during the Simons Summer Research Program at Stony Brook University, where he practiced Chopin’s piece late into the evening at the Staller Center for the Arts. Chopin’s Ballade No. 1 was the “most challenging” because it is a technically demanding piece.

“At some point I decided to buy a tripod and started recording myself for the competition,” he said. “The pianos at the university are amazing.”

Ray practices every day for up to an hour and a half while preparing for competition. He is currently working on mastering Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1. for an upcoming local competition.

He has also has been busy applying to colleges, setting his sights on Ivy League schools in New York, which would be either Columbia or Cornell. Ray is a member of the high school’s robotics team.

“Many of the schools I am applying to for college have programs where I can continue studying music,” Ray said. “I want to continue my passion for music, while I study mechanical engineering.”

Shoreham-Wading River High School principal Frank Pugliese congratulated Ray on his achievement.

“We could not be prouder of Ray and this incredible accomplishment,” Mr. Pugliese said. “He is a role model for his fellow students and the entire community, demonstrating what can be achieved through dedication and hard work.”