Sports roundup: SWR hoops dominate on the court

SWR Guard Leslie Jablonski dribbles the ball through mid court against Bayport. (Credit: George Faella file photo)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 19: Shoreham-Wading River 60, Port Jefferson 32

After losing its first two games of the season two weeks ago, Shoreham-Wading River has found its winning ways once again. With victories over Babylon, John Glenn and Port Jefferson, the Wildcats have upped their record to 12-2 on the season. SWR got out to a 20-7 lead after just the first quarter and never looked back. James Cook led the scoring in the game against Port Jefferson with 19 points. Zach Makarewicz chipped in 11. Tyler Lievre had a packed stat line with nine points, nine rebounds and six steals.

SWR will travel to Bayport-Blue Point on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. tip-off.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 17: Shoreham-Wading River 58, Hampton Bays 26

In Christian Coster’s first season as head coach, the Shoreham-Wading River girls team just continues to win. The Wildcats are undefeated in League VI play and currently hold a 12-1 overall record. Leslie Jablonski had a massive game against Hampton Bays, scoring 17 points to lead all scorers. Laurel Coster and Shealyn Varbero both tallied 12 points for the Wildcats in the victory. Even after losing big-time scorers to graduation, SWR just retools.

SWR will travel to Miller Place on Saturday for a 10 a.m. tip-off.

Jan. 20: Bay Shore 62, Riverhead 24

It’s been a rough season for Riverhead playing in Suffolk County’s League I as the losses have begun to pile up. The latest loss against Bay Shore has dropped their league record to 3-9, effectively ending their playoff chances. Riverhead won three games in a row at one point this season, but just hasn’t been able to rekindle that success the rest of the season. Kyleigh Lennon and Adriana Martinez both put up 11 points in the loss against Bay Shore.

Riverhead will travel to Brentwood on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. game.

BOWLING

Jan. 14: Southold 31, Riverhead 5

In a game that Riverhead flat-out needed to have to give them a chance at the playoffs, Southold was the team that came to play with the resounding victory. Southold avenged the 20-16 defeat earlier in the season to earn a win when they needed it most. Southold rolled some of their best games of the season with a 993, 999 and 922 across all three frames. Only the top three teams make it to the playoffs and even with the loss, Riverhead still sits in fourth ahead of Southold. Unfortunately, they still trail Sachem by 21 points.

Riverhead will host Sachem on Jan. 26 at the All-Star. Riverhead will have to win by a large margin to get back in the race.

BOYS TRACK

Jan. 16: League I Track Championships at Suffolk Community College

In a highly anticipated showdown on the hurdles, Riverhead senior Dwayne Morgan set out to win a League championship. He’s been putting out great numbers all year long, and it’s culminated in this moment. In the first heats, Morgan led all racers with a time of 7.89 in the 55-meter hurdles. Trailing just .01 behind him was Kaden Reid. Fast-forward to the final, where the top six times race against each other, it was Reid that returned the favor, winning by .01 with a time of 7.82. What a difference a millisecond makes. Morgan settled for second place.

Morgan will get another crack at beating Reid in the Suffolk County Large School championships on Feb. 1.