Blotter: Three arrested for alleged CPCS

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17:

Riverhead residents Olimpio Colon, 54, and Vincent Wilson, 60, along with Maureen Sidor of Mattituck, 45, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Mary Walsh of Riverhead, 67, was arrested for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Elias Velasquez for Riverhead, 51, was arrested for alleged DWI.

George Langhorne of Riverhead, 75, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Kevin Larose of Riverhead, 46, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Kim Steneck of Riverhead, 55, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Antonio Cabera of Riverhead, 40, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Robert Blackmore of Riverhead, 57, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Edgar Garcia of Riverhead, 29, was allegedly arrested as a fugitive from other authorities for alleged false personation.

David Royal of Queens, 56, was arrested for alleged obstruction of government administration.

Jairo Valdiva of Riverhead was arrested for allegedly driving without a license.

Kareem Turner of Middle Island, 31; Lavon Handberry Dinkins of Bay Shore, 27; and Shemar Phillips of Mastic, 24, were arrested on alleged outstanding warrants.

Georgette Lester, address unavailable, 45, was arrested for alleged loitering.

Kari Reid of Riverhead, 45, was arrested on an alleged town code violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.y be found innocent.