Winter Long Island Restaurant Week starts Sunday

The Cooperage Inn will be participating in Long Island Restaurant Week, which starts this Sunday. (Credit: Courtesy of the Cooperage Inn)

If you’re like most people and are watching your wallet, you have something to look forward to this weekend. The winter edition of Long Island Restaurant Week (now in its 10th year) comes to the East End, starting Sunday, Jan. 25, continuing through Sunday, Feb. 1.

Throughout the week, restaurants may offer a $24 two-course lunch, a $29 three-course dinner menu, a $39 three-course dinner menu and/or a $46 three-course dinner prix fixe. Restaurants may offer one, two or any combination of the four prix fixes during the promotion. With each participant offering at least three options per course for dinner (appetizer, entrée and dessert) and for lunch (appetizer and entrée or entrée and dessert), the promotion will be available all night every night they are open (or during lunch hours) from Sunday to Sunday, apart from Saturday when it may only be offered until 7 p.m.

Alongside the anticipated week of stellar dining deals is a gift card giveaway, where diners have the option to enter to win one of three gift cards to be redeemed at a participating restaurant of their choice. To enter to win, diners must visit the Long Island Restaurant Week website between Monday, Jan. 19 at midnight and Monday, Feb. 2, at 11:59 p.m. and input their information. Winners will be selected on or around Friday, Feb. 6, and will be notified via telephone and/or email.

“Winter is the perfect time to experience Long Island Restaurant Week,” says Nicole Castillo, president of Long Island Restaurant & Hospitality Group. “It gives diners a reason to get out, enjoy a warm, affordable meal, and inspires diners to explore and return — often more than once — strengthening long-term support for Long Island’s vibrant dining scene. With more than 150 participating restaurants offering specially curated menus, it’s a season when great food, exceptional value, and community support come together to make winter dining something to look forward to.”

NORTH FORK

Bistro 72, 1830 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-369-3325 — A three-course version of the locale’s classic American-meets-continental skewed menu will be available for a $39 dinner prix fixe and $24 lunch (coffee or tea included, too).

Cooperage Inn, 2218 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-727-8944 — Available for either $39 or $46 three-course prix fixe, both menus offer familiar riffs on beloved classics. And definitely stick around for dessert, as there are half a dozen excellent sweet treats to choose from!

Farm Country Kitchen, 513 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-369-6311 — Inside this rustic, refurbished Riverhead along the Peconic River, an ample, a three-course $46 dinner prix fixe highlighting seasonally charged New American dishes awaits.

La Plage Restaurant, 131 Creek Road, Wading River, 631-744-9200 — Coastal elegance North Fork-style is the ticket at this inventive French-American resto, offering a French-inspired, $46 dinner prix fixe.

Wings at Legends in New Suffolk, who will participate in Long Island Restaurant Week. (Credit: courtesy Eduardo Amorim/Legends)

Legends, 835 1st St., New Suffolk, 631-734-5123 — Now in its second year under new ownership, a $46 dinner prix fixe and $24 lunch prix fixe at this seaside spot blends upscale American fusion with casual sports bar classics.

On the Docks Waterfront Bar & Grill, 177 Meeting House Creek Road, Aquebogue, 631-886-1160 — For $39, diners can choose between a bevy of apps and entrees.

Pete’s Taverna, 3225 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-318-9600 — Italian and Greek comfort foods are available for either lunch ($24) or dinner ($46), with half-priced bottles of wine.

Ruggero’s, 5768 Route 25A, Suite Y, Wading River, 631-886-1625 —This family style Italian restaurant located at the Shoppes at East Wind features at $39 prix fixe dinner for restaurant week.

Touch of Venice, 28350 Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-298-5851 — Serving traditional Italian cuisine since 1988, menus for this iteration of restaurant week will cost either $39 or $46.

SOUTH FORK

Bistro Eté, 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-500-9085 — Offering chef Arie Pavlou’s coastal French-inspired menu in a three-course $46 dinner prix fixe, options throughout also include vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Additionally, a couple of wines will be available by the bottle for $46.

Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant, 2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-537-3660 — Now in its 12th year, owner Sybille van Kempen’s cozy bed and breakfast ranks among some of the best Hamptons restaurants. Take this opportunity to try out Alejandro Osorio’s bespoke menu via their $46 dinner prix fixe and see for yourself.

The dining room at Calissa in Water Mill awaits. (Credit: Courtesy of WordHampton)

Calissa, 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-500-9292 — Get yourself to this Greek in Water Mill for a winning $39 three-course dinner prix fixe. Options include craveable choices from mezze, appetizer and entree selections.

Cowfish, 258 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-594-3868 — Part of the Rooted Hospitality Restaurant Group, this slightly Southern-influenced seaside spot in Hampton Bays will be offering a three-course $46 dinner prix fixe sure to pique the interest of your palate.

Fauna, 6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach, 631-288-3550 — One of Cowfish’s sister operations Fauna’s menu is a playful fusion of styles drawing from the classic vibe of the robust American steakhouse blended with the chic elegance and comfort of French bistro fare. Filled with add-ons and supplemental goodies, the menu is available on the $46 per person.

Fresno, 11 Fresno Place, East Hampton, 631-324-8700 — Longtime staples, like the salmon tartare with capers, curly kale salad, grilled pork tenderloin and gnocchi with mushrooms, are paired with newly configured dishes at this bustling eatery located on the fringe of East Hampton’s main drag.

Ivy on Main, 103 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-0795 — Heading into its fourth year, this botanical bistro is a delicious addition to Westhampton Beach’s Main Street dining scene, with a sure-to-please $46 prix fixe menu for this season’s restaurant week.

LDV at Maidstone, 207 Main St., East Hampton, 631-234-5006 — Opened for two years now in East Hampton’s historic mainstay, the Maidstone, this $46 prix fixe covers all the bases, slated to offer simple yet elegant soup, salad and crudo choices for appetizers while featuring elevated entree renditions of chicken, fish, steak and pasta.

Classic Northern Italian-style fare is available at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton for restaurant week.

Nick & Toni’s, 136 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-3550 — The iconic Northern Italian-inspired resto is offering a generous pile of choices from both land and sea throughout their $46 three-course dinner prix fixe, as well as as a couple of crowd-pleasing extras for the table.

Page, Sag Harbor, 63 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-1810 — A year-round Sag Harbor favorite, this $46 three-course prix fixe boasts plenty of menu mainstays, including classic Caesar salad, steamed mussels in cream and white wine, herb roasted chicken and the Garganelli pasta Bolognese, quite possibly the best bolognese found east of the Shinnecock Canal.

The Palm at the Huntting Inn, 94 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0411 — While steak reigns supreme at this beefy old-school resto, other offerings on the $46 prix fixe include chicken parmigiana, lobster ravioli, sauteed shrimp and Sicilian salmon.

Shippy’s, 36 Windmill Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0007 — With a newly completed beer garden in addition to the dining room and bar area, Shippy’s is more than ready to bring classic American fare as well as German/Bavarian/Austrian faves to Southampton, and beyond! This is a great week to go check it out, with their $24 lunch and $46 dinner offerings.

Stone Creek Inn features a $46 prix fixe all week long. (Credit: Doug Young)

Stone Creek Inn, 405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue, 631-653-6770 — Been saving Stone Creek Inn for a special occasion? Well, no time like the present as the three-decade old Hamptons institution, helmed by husband-and-wife owners Elaine DiGiacomo and chef Christian Mir, offers its ample winter $46 three-course prix fixe for restaurant week diners. Highlighting local ingredients and excellent technique (plus $42 sommelier wine specials), run don’t walk to this excellent East Quogue eatery.

Trumpets on the Bay, 58 South Bay Ave., Eastport, 631-325-2900 — Set on the banks of Moriches Bay, fine American-Continental cuisine is available for restaurant week in the form of a $46 prix fixe.

