Massive storm dumps highest snowfall on Riverhead since 2022, schools closed Monday

Bison roam in the snow at North Quarter Farm on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead. (Credit: Susan Tocci courtesy photo)

Riverhead residents began digging out from one of the heaviest snowstorms in years, prompting officials to cancel classes and shut Town Hall Monday.

Winter Storm Fern dumped 9.4 inches on downtown Riverhead as of 5 p.m. Sunday, while Jamesport got 7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The totals fell within forecasts of 7 to 13 inches across Riverhead Town. It was the largest snowfall since the blizzard of 2022 dumped around two feet of snow in the region.

The Riverhead Central School District and Shoreham-Wading River Schools announced they will be closed early on Sunday as Highway Department crews continued clearing roads late into the night. Garbage pickup was also canceled.

Ducks try to make their way through ice-covered Peconic River near Grangabel Park. (Credit: Susan Tocci courtesy photo)

“People get to take advantage of family time, do a puzzle or read a newspaper or whatever they do to enjoy the snow day,” Supervisor Jerry Halpin told the Riverhead News-Review on Sunday.

Mr. Halpin, who took over in January, spent his first major storm checking in with various department heads. He credited the buildings and grounds crews for clearing municipal properties including Town Hall and warming centers.

He also praised Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski and Police Chief Edward Frost for their departments’ response to the storm.

Riverhead Supervisor Jerry Halpin (left) joins Highway Superintendent Mike Zeleski during plowing run Sunday. (Credit: Mike Zeleski courtesy photo)

“It was still pretty bad north of County Road 58 with the wind blowing off the Sound,” Mr. Halpin said.

Snow began falling early Sunday morning and intensified throughout the day before turning to sleet mixed with freezing rain in the evening.

Highway Superintendent Mike Zeleski plows road in Riverhead. (Credit: Mike Zelesky video)

The storm also brought bone-chilling cold, with temperatures in the low teens Sunday morning and wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees. Black ice remained a threat Monday with a high of only 27 degrees forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The bitter cold is expected to continue through the week, with temperatures remaining below freezing for the next 10 days and nightly temperatures in the teens and single digits, according to NWS.

All Cross Sound Ferry service has been canceled for Monday. The Long Island Rail Road will run on a weekend schedule on Monday.