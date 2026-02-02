Kathleen Harrison Trent, 63, of Riverhead was reported missing by the Riverhead Police Department on Feb. 2 (courtesy photo).

A longtime Riverhead Raceway worker has been missing for nearly a week, prompting police Monday to urge the public to reach out with any information on her whereabouts.

Kathleen Harrison Trent of Riverhead was last seen at her Forge Road home on Tuesday, Jan. 27, just days before her 63rd birthday on Sunday, Feb. 1. Her son reported her missing to police on Thursday, Jan. 29, after he had not heard from or seen his mother, police confirmed in a news release.

Police described Ms. Trent as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Missing person flyers of Ms. Trent have been shared across social media by family, friends and those who know her from her from more than 40 years working for Riverhead Raceway.

“From concession stands to security, working at the facility, cleaning, she’s just been instrumental,” said John Ellwood, general manager of Riverhead Raceway, in an interview Monday, Feb. 2. “I hope the community gets together and helps as she would — she would be that person [that] always had our back.”

Her brother and sister-in-law, who no longer live in Riverhead, shared on Facebook they learned Ms. Trent was missing over the weekend.

Anyone with information about Ms. Trent’s location should contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.