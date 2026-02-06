Frozen pipes plague North Fork as brutal cold continues

North Fork plumbers have responded to more than a dozen calls to fix busted pipes as brutal cold grips the region, and there’s no relief in sight as the mercury plunges into single digits this weekend.

Southold-based Hansen Plumbing and Heating has fielded more than 10 calls for frozen pipes since the arctic blast began last month, owner Trey Hansen told Riverhead News-Review. Fellow Southold business Burt’s Reliable has handled five such emergencies, according to service manager Mark Block.

Many homes in the area were originally built as summer residences and have poor insulation or outdated plumbing, Mr. Hansen noted.

Most Long Island homes weren’t made for single-degree weather, Mr. Block added. With so many summer and weekend homes in the area, he said many people won’t know about issues caused by frozen pipes for some time.

“People, they really depend on modern technology … Wi-Fi thermostats, low temp alarms, stuff like that,” Mr. Block said. “So, that’s what you hope people do, [to] be aware and take care of your house.”

Mr. Hansen recommended residents who are away for an extended period leave the heat between 60 and 65 degrees.

“I know you’re going to burn more fuel, but you’re going to save your home and your pipes,” Mr. Hansen said.

Mr. Block said second-home owners should find a trusted caretaker or neighbor to help out in the winter — especially to clear driveways of snow so that service trucks, mail carriers and sanitation workers can get through.

“It’s one of the coldest winters we’ve had in over 15 years,” Mr. Block said, “and people just aren’t used to it.”

The forecast backs up his assessment. Riverhead will see a low of three degrees Saturday and a high of 22 degrees, with Sunday bringing a low of seven degrees and a high of 18 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Southold faces lows of six and nine degrees Saturday and Sunday, with respective highs of 25 and 17 degrees.

An Extreme Cold Warning will be in effect Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon in Southold and Riverhead. Up to an inch of snow is projected late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

To help homeowners protect their properties, the American Red Cross recommends draining water from swimming pools and sprinkler supply lines; removing, draining and storing outdoor hoses; and adding insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces. Homeowners should also check for pipes in unheated areas like garages and under cabinets, and consider relocating exposed pipes for better protection.

Other tips to prevent frozen pipes include keeping garage doors closed, opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to increase warm air circulation to pipes, and letting water drip from faucets served by exposed pipes at a trickle, the American Red Cross states.