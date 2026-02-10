Riverhead Town officials, members of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, family and friends gathered at Loide & Co. on Feb. 6 to welcome them to the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead with an official ribbon-cutting (Credit: Ana Borruto).

Riverhead Town officials and the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce joined together to officially welcome the newest brick-and-mortar store, Loide & Co., at the Tanger Outlets with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6.

Located next to Nautica, Loide & Co. is a woman-owned, toxin-free candle company launched in 2020 by owner Loide DiPippa, who started her business pouring candles in her kitchen. The store opened its doors at the end of last year.

“I knew from the beginning [that] opening my doors was gonna be something special,” Ms. DiPippa said. “Being in the kitchen and then having a little studio in my house, to having this here in Riverhead … I’m beyond grateful and thankful.”

(Ana Borruto footage)

Ms. DiPippa is an advocate for clean living and uses a pure soy wax and eco-friendly cotton wicks, scented with non-toxic candle oil. Classic smells like cinnamon, vanilla and lavender fill the store’s shelves. The candlemaker also offers tropical varieties and beach-themed scents for those looking for a sandy escape from the cold weather.

Her coastal collection highlights beaches across Long Island, and she said each spark of these candles can spark a memory for others.

“Everything in the store will have a story for you, and it’s not only my story, it’s what [the candles] reminds people of,” the owner said. “People [are like] ‘I got engaged at that beach,’ or ‘I remember when I did this’ — that touches me to another level.”

One unique highlight of the shop is the soap bar, where customers can fill — and return to refill — 8, 16 and 32-ounce glass bottles with vegan, biodegradable shampoo, dish soap and laundry detergent, all of which is free from dye, perfume, petroleum and other additives.

The store also sells Ms. DiPippa’s own alcohol-free room spray made from a water-based formula blended with fragrance oils and odor-eliminating plant-based enzymes. Handmade housewares and jewelry created by local vendors are also featured.

Community-building is an essential pillar of Loide & Co., and Ms. DiPippa curates a rotating schedule of crafty classes and events for everyone to enjoy. This includes candle-making, sewing, baking classes, a book club and more. She said she strives to create a comfortable space for all participants and encourages people to come to the classes solo if they don’t have someone to join them.

“Loide has created something really special at her beautiful shop. Her products are lovely and a great value,” said Liz O’Shaughnessy, executive director of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “Loide makes everyone who comes through her door feel incredibly welcome and appreciated.”

Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin congratulated Ms. DiPippa on her first physical storefront and wished her success in her new venture.

“Thank you for making Riverhead part of your dream,” Mr. Halpin said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “You put all this hard work in, and we want people to know everywhere that they can support you.”

