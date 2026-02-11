SWR basketball teams chase county titles

James Cook flies to the rim for the Wildcats. (Bill Landon file photo)

With both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Shoreham-Wading River High School making the playoffs, they each checked one goal off the list. Now they’ll begin their next goal: a pursuit of a Suffolk County title.

The boys’ basketball team finished the year with a record of 17-3, which earned them the No. 2 seed in the Suffolk County Class A playoff bracket. They’ll begin their playoff journey on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at home against No. 7 Sayville.

“We had a tremendous season,” SWR head coach Kevin Culhane said. “All the work we put in the last few years is finally coming to fruition. We played some big games this year and won them when in the years past we would’ve struggled. I’m excited and confident heading into the playoffs.”

Some of those big wins were against playoff teams in divisions across Suffolk County. SWR opened up the year with a win over Westhampton, who had a great season and netted the No. 4 seed in the Class AA bracket. The Wildcats overcame Southampton, who earned the No. 1 seed in the B bracket, and also defeated Center Moriches, who they may see again as the No. 5 seed in the A bracket.

A major part of their success has been based on their ability to score anywhere in the lineup. Four starters are averaging double digits in points per game for the Wildcats. James Cook, Tyler Lievre, Zach Makarewicz and Max Boerum are all capable of carrying the scoring load. What makes SWR dangerous is that their opponent can’t just zone in on two or three guys; they have to give everyone respect.

“I’ll say one thing, we’re super unselfish,” Culhane said. “One game, a guy will score 20, and then the next game he’ll score eight. They understand that team ball wins ball games — riding the hot hand. I feel like last year we got away from the team aspect a little bit, and this year they have all bought in, and these are the results.”

Shoreham-Wading River will have its hands full in its first test against Sayville, but Culhane believes the team will be prepared.

“We have a scrimmage against William Floyd, which is the number one seed in the AAA bracket,” Culhane said. “They’re arguably the best team in the county. That’ll help us. Sayville has size, which is one thing we don’t have, but I think with the way we can move the ball and play defense, we’re going to make them work for everything.”

SWR Guard Leslie Jablonski dribbles the ball through midcourt during a 17-2 season. (George Faella file photo)

The girls’ basketball team, under the leadership of first-year head coach Christian Coster, finished the regular season with an overall record of 17-2. Their efforts landed them the No. 3 seed in the Suffolk County Class A playoff bracket. Their playoff opener will be at home against No. 6 Bayport-Blue Point on Thursday, Feb. 19.

“We need to play our game and bring the energy,” Coster said. “Move the ball on offense and pressure on defense. Bayport is very athletic and well coached, so you know every time you play them, they are going to bring their best effort.”

Shoreham-Wading River is led by senior Leslie Jablonski, who posted a 13.4 points per game line over the course of the season. Sisters Kady and Anabel Keegan both average around 10 points per game and are capable of having a major scoring effort any day. Newcomer and freshman Laurel Coster has made a tremendous impact in her first year on the varsity hardwood, averaging 7.9 points per game but most importantly being their primary ball handler and controlling the pace of the game.

SWR defeated Bayport-Blue Point twice during the season and most recently on Feb. 5 when the Wildcats came away with the 45-35 victory. Their two losses on the season are against No. 1 seed Mt. Sinai and No. 2 seed Kings Park. With the nine-day layoff between games, keeping the girls in game shape will be a challenge.

“We have two scrimmages against very good teams during the time off,” Coster said. “So we’re going to keep preparing. We’re going to keep working hard.”

The Wildcats won their only Suffolk County title in 2023 under former head coach Adam Lievre, who now helps out on the boys varsity team. This team has the potential to do the same.