East End house of the week and real estate transfers: Feb. 19, 2026

House of the Week:

Built in the early 20th century by local craftsman Julius Imer using salvaged ship timbers and local stone, this Cotswolds-inspired home — pictured above — features five bedrooms, 2.5 baths, rich wood interiors, handcrafted doors, a “striking” stone hearth, a first-floor primary suite, a detached garage, an outdoor shower and off-street parking.

Location: Southampton

Price: $2,250,000

Broker: Brown Harris Stevens, Southampton, 631-204-2404

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 12, 2025.

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Carter & Leigh Coleman to Claudia Benitez, 166 Williams Way South (600-79-5-20) (R) $760,000

Calverton (11933)

Janine Speares to Mary Drews & Godfrey Palaia, 56 North Woods Road (600-80-2-3.020) (R) $999,900

Jerome & Melissa Curran to Anthony Fata & Angellia Mendez-Fata, 121 Fresh Pond Avenue (600-97-2-3) (R) $713,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Alexis Livanos to John O’Brien & Kathleen DeSantis, 475 Lilac Lane (1000-104-1-17) (R) $990,000

Gary & Anne Salice to Fredy Javier & Victoriano Guzman, 18275 County Road 48 (1000-95-4-17.001) (R) $699,000

East Marion (11939)

Ronald & Danielle Tadross to Michael & Donna Lupia, 2460 Shipyard Lane Unit 5E (1000-38.02-2-6) (R) $1,350,000

Greenport (11944)

Estate of Jennie Dapontes to Tasker Lane LLC, 1050 Tasker Lane (1000-33-4-36) (V) $560,000

Edward Miller to Brandi Gonzalez & Brin Klinge, 29 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-29) (R) $488,000

Jamesport (11947)

Elzbieta Morgan to Barbara & Allison DeSantis, 118 Saint Marys Drive (600-69-3-49) (R) $845,000

Mattituck (11952)

Michael Singleton & Jessica Williams to Philipp Balobanov & Anna Balobanova, 925 Bennetts Pond Lane (1000-113-13-10) (R) $975,000

Peter Doherty & Anne Bialeski to Long Island Investor Group LLC, 780 Westview Drive (1000-139-1-16) (R) $680,000

Orient (11957)

Ben & Christina Hansen to Kevin & Suzanne Delane, 305 Narrow River Road (1000-26-3-11) (R) $2,350,000

Michael Korell to Janet Markarian, 26875 Main Road (1000-18-3-17) (R) $1,250,000

Riverhead (11901)

Dorothy Muma to Miguel Naula, 1212 Roanoke Avenue (600-102-4-7) (C) $630,000

619 Roanoke Avenue Corp to Have Faith in The Lord LLC, 619 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-1-53) (C) $625,000

Estate of Mary Sujeski to David & Jessica Reister, 985 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-3-10) (R) $570,000

Joseph Fratello to Janet Fratello, 199 Old Farm Road (600-82-5-4) (R) $375,000

Shelter Island (11964)

Stephen Harvey & Perry Sayles to 6 Ward Road LLC, 6 Ward Street (700-19-1-75) (R) $2,250,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Primrose Cottage LLC to Primrose Cottage Holdings LLC, 9 Westmoreland Drive (700-18-1-33.001) (R) $4,350,000

Tyler Jones & Amedeo Teseo to 26 Rocky Point Road LLC, 26 Rocky Point Road (700-17-1-40) (R) $1,845,000

Southold (11971)

M & D Merrick Properties LLC to Rosanna Piazza & Jose Miguez, 20845 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-4-14) (R) $1,730,000

Georgia O’Connor to Mary Manfredi, 7870 Hortons Lane (1000-54-1-30) (R) $120,000

Wading River (11792)

Gregory & Christine Mazzone to Eric & Alison Loveridge, 225 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-14.018) (R) $760,000

John Tunison to Moneik Hatcher, 2971 North Wading River Road (600-33-5-10.001) (R) $760,000

John Sullivan to Two Elm LLC, 108 Beach Road (600-26-3-52) (V) $150,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)